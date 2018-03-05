Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Lear, MYOS RENS Technology, Dollar Tree, Halliburton, Waters, and ANI Pharmaceuticals — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 2nd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

LEAR CORPORATION (LEA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lear's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lear reported revenue of $5,363.80MM vs $4,643.50MM (up 15.51%) and basic earnings per share $5.87 vs $3.29 (up 78.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lear reported revenue of $20,467.00MM vs $18,557.60MM (up 10.29%) and basic earnings per share $18.79 vs $13.48 (up 39.39%). Lear is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $18.99 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2019.

MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (MYOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

MYOS RENS Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, MYOS RENS Technology reported revenue of $0.16MM vs $0.04MM (up 310.26%) and basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, MYOS RENS Technology reported revenue of $0.33MM vs $0.16MM (up 105.66%) and basic earnings per share -$0.90 vs -$1.64. MYOS RENS Technology is expected to report earnings on March 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

DOLLAR TREE, INC. (DLTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dollar Tree's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Dollar Tree reported revenue of $5,316.60MM vs $5,001.60MM (up 6.30%) and basic earnings per share $1.01 vs $0.73 (up 38.36%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Dollar Tree reported revenue of $20,719.20MM vs $15,498.40MM (up 33.69%) and basic earnings per share $3.80 vs $1.27 (up 199.21%). Dollar Tree is expected to report earnings on March 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.86 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2018.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY (HAL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Halliburton's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Halliburton reported revenue of $5,940.00MM vs $4,021.00MM (up 47.72%) and basic earnings per share -$0.94 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Halliburton reported revenue of $20,620.00MM vs $15,887.00MM (up 29.79%) and basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$6.69. Halliburton is expected to report earnings on April 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.35 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

WATERS CORPORATION (WAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Waters' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Waters reported revenue of $687.27MM vs $628.79MM (up 9.30%) and basic earnings per share -$4.43 vs $2.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Waters reported revenue of $2,309.08MM vs $2,167.42MM (up 6.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $6.46 (down 96.13%). Waters is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.96 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ANIP) REPORT OVERVIEW

ANI Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ANI Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $47.29MM vs $38.21MM (up 23.77%) and basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ANI Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $176.84MM vs $128.62MM (up 37.49%) and basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs $0.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.69 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

