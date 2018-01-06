Details of FIRST® POWER UPSM 2018 Robotics Game Revealed

Inventor and FIRST®
Founder Dean
Kamen launched the 2018 FIRST®
Robotics Competition season today with the Kickoff of a new
robotics game called FIRST®
POWER UPSM before a crowd of more than 1,000 people,
including Governor Chris Sununu and Senator Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), at
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, hometown
of FIRST Headquarters. More than 91,000 high-school students on
3,647 teams at 137 venues around the globe joined the 2018 Kickoff via Twitch
Live Broadcast.
FIRST® Robotics Competition student participants measure the field for the 2018 season game, FIRST® POWER UPSM, at Southern New Hampshire University on January 6, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)
“It’s not about the robots – it’s never been about the robots,” said
Dean Kamen, president of DEKA Research & Development. “We are not using
kids to build robots. We are using robots to build kids.”
FIRST
POWER UP finds FIRST Robotics Competition teams trapped in an
8-bit video game. Each three-team alliance has three ways to help defeat
the boss: Tipping the scale or the alliance’s switch in their favor to
earn points, exchanging power cubes for power ups (force, boost, and
levitate) to gain a temporary advantage during the match, and climbing
the scale tower to face the boss. The alliance with the highest score at
the end of the match, which includes autonomous and teleoperated
periods, defeats the boss and wins the game.
At today’s Kickoff, teams were shown the FIRST POWER UP game
field and challenge details for the first time, and received the Kickoff
Kit from the Kit of Parts, which is made up of motors, batteries,
control system components, construction materials, and a mix of
additional automation components – with limited instructions.
Working with adult mentors, students have six weeks to design, build,
program, and test their robots to meet the season’s engineering
challenge. Once these young inventors build a robot, their teams will
participate in one or more of the global 158 Regional and District
events that measure the effectiveness of each robot, the power of
collaboration, and the determination of students.
By participating in FIRST, students gain confidence to explore
the innovation process while learning valuable science, engineering,
technology, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. FIRST Robotics
Competition participants are eligible to apply for more than $50 million
in FIRST Scholarships from leading colleges and universities.
Students also learn and apply the FIRST ethos of Gracious
Professionalism®.
“Just as you apply Gracious Professionalism to this competition,
we need you to apply it in your goals as citizens,” Senator Hassan told
the students in New Hampshire. “We need gracious citizens to move
forward because what FIRST teaches us more than anything else is
that life and discovery is not a zero-sum game.”
Governor Sununu celebrated the willingness of FIRST participants
to innovate. “The robots are great, the competition is great, but what FIRST
is all about is the kids that step up, that are open to something they
haven’t explored before, that can try something they haven’t tried
before,” he said.
The 2018 FIRST Robotics Competition Kickoff event is an
opportunity for teams from all over the world to come together as a
community to share in the excitement of seeing the new game unveiled.
Teams at local Kickoffs in Australia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic,
Israel, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States watched the proceedings
via live broadcast.
For a replay of the Kickoff broadcast, click here.
To find FIRST Robotics Competition events and/or teams in your
area, visit http://www.firstinspires.org/team-event-search.
About FIRST®
Accomplished inventor Dean
Kamen founded FIRST®
(For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to
inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based
in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible, innovative
programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while
motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology,
and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies
and more than $50 million in college scholarships, the not-for-profit
organization hosts the FIRST®
Robotics Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST®
Tech Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST®
LEGO® League for Grades 4-8; and FIRST®
LEGO® League Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious
Professionalism® is a way of doing things that
encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and
respects individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST,
go to www.firstinspires.org.
