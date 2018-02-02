Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bank lowers 2018 cost-cutting aim on delayed divestitures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:26am CET

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects its costs to decline by only 4 percent to 23 billion euros ($28.8 billion) this year, shy of a previous target for 22 billion euros, mainly due to delays in planned divestitures.

"Nine hundred million euros of costs are attached to businesses that we had earmarked for sale or divestiture", Chief Executive John Cryan told analysts on Friday.

"Those businesses are not core to us and remain not core. There's a reason why whatever action we were going to take is delayed, but we do expect the causes of those delays to go away," he added.

Deutsche Bank earlier on Friday posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit from challenging markets, a drop in investment bank revenue and a U.S. tax reform, after a difficult fourth quarter.

Cryan added that no large divestitures were planned beyond the flagged merger of its retail business with Postbank and the flotation of its asset manager DWS.

"It's a lot of tidying up, which we intend to do", he said.

In 2017, Deutsche Bank among other sold its Polish retail business, while plans to pull out of Spain, Portugal and Belgium did not get off the ground.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a WORLD BANK : Belarus Aims to Boost Growth and Raise Incomes, with European Union and World Bank Support
10:32a Deutsche Bank 2017 bonus pool includes investment in future - CEO
10:30a COMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Project boosts sustainable fashion across Commonwealth
10:30a EDA EUROPEAN DEFENCE AGENCY : Workshop on Maritime Surveillance industrial long term perspectives
10:26a Bitcoin slides further, headed for worst week since 2013
10:26a Deutsche Bank lowers 2018 cost-cutting aim on delayed divestitures
10:19a No Samsung phones, Nike uniforms for North Koreans? Sanctions cloud Olympic perks
10:19a Blowout in bond yields rattles Asian stocks, buoys euro
10:15a AFRICAN UNION : The Seventh Meeting of the AU-EU-UN Task Force at the Working Level
10:00a MOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Livestock field officials of West-central region trained
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong iPhone prices, cash plans buoy Apple shares after muted outlook
2TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : Flags $219 Million Impairment Hit to US Video Business
3GOLD : TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Weaker estimates cast shadow over Visa's profit beat
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom form special committees to explore merger

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.