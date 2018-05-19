Log in
Deutsche Boerse to include tech stocks in MDAX and SDAX in index shakeup

05/19/2018 | 09:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The German share prize index board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange are photographed with a circular fisheye lens during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, is planning a major shakeup of the composition of three key indexes later this year that affects technology stocks.

Technology shares will now be included in the midcap index MDAX and the smallcap index SDAX, Deutsche Boerse said. Previously, medium and small technology stocks were only included in the TecDAX index.

Also, bluechip technology stocks in the benchmark DAX index will also be included in the TecDAX index.

The change, which was announced late on Friday and is effective Sept. 24, also increases the number of companies in the MDAX to 60 from 50 and in the SDAX to 70 from 50.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by William Maclean)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.28% 13077.72 Delayed Quote.1.24%
MDAX 0.03% 26834.65 Delayed Quote.1.69%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.13% 12629.95 Delayed Quote.4.97%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.52% 2813.78 Delayed Quote.10.68%
