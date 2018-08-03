Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH : Gold on course to post fourth consecutive week of losses?

While in many federal states in Germany, the summer school holidays have only just begun, here in Hesse they already end today. So, the author of these lines was also on the road and thus fled from the heatwave, which seems to be particularly strong in Frankfurt.

Gold is generally less sensitive to heat. But somehow, the precious metal seems to be affected by the heat after all, having posted declines every week during my absence and with the current week also on course to be one of losses. However, this may change today afternoon, with US labour market data likely to move markets.

US-dollar strength

In all earnest, there may be other reasons why gold weakened over the past three weeks: Firstly, ongoing trade conflicts are still threatening to impact global markets. The trade conflict between the US and China, in particular, put pressure on precious and basic metals. In addition to gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper and other metals declined significantly. Furthermore, the US dollar strengthened against many other currencies. This tends to be as negative for gold as an increase in US yields - and the yields of 2-year and 10-year Treasuries have also moved up. Weak demand from institutional investors in the US and central banks as well as buyers of jewelry in Europe, India and Turkey also contributed to gold's decline. At the same time, supply - for example from Canada - is increasing.

Gold demand in China