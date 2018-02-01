Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of auction Reopening of the 0.10 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

1 February 2018

Page 1 of 2

Announcement of auction

Reopening of the 0.10 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2026)

The German Federal Government will reopen once again the

0.10 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2026)

ISIN DE0001030567

on 6 February 2018, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 1 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current issue volume amounts to € 12 billion.

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

The auction allotments for inflation-linked Federal bonds will be included in the ranking list of the Bund Issues Auction Group. The weighting factors of inflation-linked Federal bonds thereby correspond to the weighting factors of the nominal interest-bearing Federal securities with the same maturity.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Frankfurt am Main 1 February 2018 Page 2 of 2

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Monday, 5 February 2018

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 6 February 2018,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Tuesday, 6 February 2018

Value date:

Thursday, 8 February 2018

Terms of the inflation-linked Federal bond to be reopened:

Maturity:

15 April 2026

Interest payment:

15 April annually

Next interest payment:

15 April 2018

Reference index:

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of the Euro area

excluding tobacco

Indexbasis:

99.41903

Indexation Coefficient:

1.02890 (on the value date 8 February 2018)

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issuance terms and conditions for inflation-linked Federal bonds and inflation-linked Federal notes shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:06 UTC.

