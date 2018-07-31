DiaCarta : Named to MedTech Outlook’s Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostic Technology Solution Providers 2018

DiaCarta has been recognized as one of the Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostic
Technology Solution Providers 2018 by Med Tech Outlook Magazine. The
positioning is based on an evaluation of DiaCarta’s specialty in genomic
testing for biomarkers, personalized diagnostics and clinical sample
testing service provided in their CLIA-certified lab. The award list is
selected by a panel of experts and members of MedTech Outlook’s
editorial board to recognize and promote advanced in-vitro diagnostic
technology that creates an immense impact in the U.S. market and
dedicating its steadfastness to create a big difference in this
continuously evolving arena.
“We take pride in honoring DiaCarta as one among the top 10 companies
that are specialized in providing In-Vitro Diagnostic Solution. We value
DiaCarta’s XNA technology which enables ultra-sensitive detection of
actionable mutations using qPCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and
other platforms for liquid biopsy, FFPE and other traditionally
challenging specimens,” said Alex D’souza, Managing Editor of MedTech
Outlook.
“We are honored to be selected by MedTech Outlook,” said Aiguo (Adam)
Zhang, CEO and Founder of DiaCarta, “It helps further validate and
reaffirm our strategic and technical goals to provide highly sensitive
and advanced technologies to redefine the way molecular diagnostics and
translational genomics impact health care treatment plans.”
About DiaCarta
DiaCarta is a translational genomics and personalized diagnostics
company based in Richmond, California with significant business
operations in China. DiaCarta provides highly sensitive and advanced
technologies that will improve the way molecular diagnostics and
translational genomics impact healthcare treatment plans and the
well-being of individuals around the world. With over 20,000 square feet
dedicated to a GMP-compliant lab space as well as CLIA and ISO 13485
certifications, DiaCarta is changing the landscape of molecular
diagnostics.
About MedTech Outlook
Published from Fremont, California, MedTech Outlook is a print magazine
that covers most important and latest developments in the health care
industry. Medical Tech Outlook magazine is a bright, interactive and
powerful platform incubating the facts and insights from the medical
device industry. All the latest updates, market insights and
technological developments from the industry are presented to our elite
and affluent group of readers to comprehend essential developments
towards the use of wearable technology as it continues to carve out its
space within mainstream healthcare.
