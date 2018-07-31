DiaCarta : Named to MedTech Outlook’s Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostic Technology Solution Providers 2018

DiaCarta has been recognized as one of the Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostic Technology Solution Providers 2018 by Med Tech Outlook Magazine. The positioning is based on an evaluation of DiaCarta’s specialty in genomic testing for biomarkers, personalized diagnostics and clinical sample testing service provided in their CLIA-certified lab. The award list is selected by a panel of experts and members of MedTech Outlook’s editorial board to recognize and promote advanced in-vitro diagnostic technology that creates an immense impact in the U.S. market and dedicating its steadfastness to create a big difference in this continuously evolving arena.

“We take pride in honoring DiaCarta as one among the top 10 companies that are specialized in providing In-Vitro Diagnostic Solution. We value DiaCarta’s XNA technology which enables ultra-sensitive detection of actionable mutations using qPCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other platforms for liquid biopsy, FFPE and other traditionally challenging specimens,” said Alex D’souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook.

“We are honored to be selected by MedTech Outlook,” said Aiguo (Adam) Zhang, CEO and Founder of DiaCarta, “It helps further validate and reaffirm our strategic and technical goals to provide highly sensitive and advanced technologies to redefine the way molecular diagnostics and translational genomics impact health care treatment plans.”

About DiaCarta

DiaCarta is a translational genomics and personalized diagnostics company based in Richmond, California with significant business operations in China. DiaCarta provides highly sensitive and advanced technologies that will improve the way molecular diagnostics and translational genomics impact healthcare treatment plans and the well-being of individuals around the world. With over 20,000 square feet dedicated to a GMP-compliant lab space as well as CLIA and ISO 13485 certifications, DiaCarta is changing the landscape of molecular diagnostics.

About MedTech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, MedTech Outlook is a print magazine that covers most important and latest developments in the health care industry. Medical Tech Outlook magazine is a bright, interactive and powerful platform incubating the facts and insights from the medical device industry. All the latest updates, market insights and technological developments from the industry are presented to our elite and affluent group of readers to comprehend essential developments towards the use of wearable technology as it continues to carve out its space within mainstream healthcare.

