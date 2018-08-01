Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dialog Semiconductor ends talks to buy Synaptics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at company building in Germering

(Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc said on Tuesday it has ended discussions with Synaptics Inc about a potential acquisition of the U.S. touch-pad technology company, without citing a reason.

Deal talks collapsed after Synaptics balked at the proposed terms, including the price offered, a source familiar with the matter said.

Uncertainty over whether China would approve the deal, after upending U.S. chip maker Qualcomm's $44 billion acquisition of Dutch-based peer NXP Semiconductor through a protracted antitrust review, was not a concern, the source said.

Synaptics said it has disengaged from talks with Dialog.

"We are very confident in our strategy and will continue to execute on our strategy to grow and diversify our business independently," Synaptics said in a statement.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/31CHARLES KOCH : Trump Attacks Koch Brothers After GOP Donors Shy Away From Candidate -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/31South Korea's factory activity contracts for fifth month, new orders shrink - PMI
RE
07/31Asian shares rise on trade war relief as investors await data
RE
07/31Japan July manufacturing activity, new orders slow - final PMI
RE
07/31Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
RE
07/31Trump's Shutdown Talk Overshadows Headway in Congress on Funding -- Update
DJ
07/31HyperloopTT signs deal for first commercial system in China
RE
07/31KOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in July 2018
PU
07/31IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Meeting with Mario Abdo Benitez, President-Elect of Paraguay
PU
07/31Dialog Semiconductor ends talks to buy Synaptics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China's Baidu tops profit estimates on ad sales growth
3BAIDU : BAIDU : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
4APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.