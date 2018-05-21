Dick Van Dyke and Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored at 16th Annual “Backstage at the Geffen” Fundraiser

Last night’s star-studded event, Backstage at the Geffen, at the
Geffen Playhouse grossed more than $1 million for the theater’s
education, outreach and artistic initiatives. The fundraiser, which
recognizes leaders in the artistic community, supports the theater’s
mission to produce original, quality work and raises funds for its
education and community engagement programs, honored legendary stage and
screen performer Dick Van Dyke and award-winning composer,
lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. Comedian Jim Carrey
presented the Distinction in Theater Award to Van Dyke and EGOT
award-winning actress Rita Moreno presented the Education Impact
Award to Miranda.
Honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Geffen Playhouse’s 16th annual “Backstage at the Geffen” fundraiser on May 19, 2018. (Photo: Jordan Strauss)
The evening of unscripted, surprise performers and storytellers featured
personal tales of life behind the scenes from Billy Crystal and Beth
Behrs and performances by Kristen Bell, Mia Michaels,
Regina Spektor and poet Amanda Gorman. It was produced by
Geffen Playhouse board member Kevin S. Bright, Executive Director Gil
Cates, Jr., Chief Development Officer Regina Miller and
Artistic Director Matt Shakman.
Two-time Backstage at the Geffen host Aisha Tyler opened
the show with a tribute to the evening’s honorees. “It is artists such
as Dick and Lin-Manuel that exemplify art’s capacity to change the
national and international conversation. Apart from the years of
entertainment they’ve given us all, we owe them a debt of gratitude for
continually teaching us how we can use our chosen art forms to change
the world. And since we are all here tonight in support of the Geffen
Playhouse, I think it’s fair to remind you that from the very beginning,
the very first chosen art form of these two legends was theater.”
Backstage at the Geffen brings together artistic, entertainment
and business leaders and the Los Angeles region’s most prominent
philanthropic organizations to raise funds for the Geffen Playhouse’s
artistic endeavors, including new play development, playwright
commissions and world premiere productions that inspire thought, evoke
conversation, and engage the community in the live arts. Last year, Backstage
at the Geffen raised more than $1 million, allowing the Geffen to
expand its literacy, high school, veterans and Lights Up programs.
Honorary Co-Chairs included George Lucas & Mellody Hobson, Barbra
Streisand & James Brolin, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Cindy & Alan
Horn, Ann & Jim Gianopulos, Kelly & Ron Meyer, Lyn & Norman Lear, Carl
Reiner, Mel Brooks, Quincy Jones, Jr., Loretta Everett Kaufman & Victor
Kaufman, Barbara & Richard Sherman, Madeline & Bruce Ramer and Fay &
Frank Mancuso. Event Co-Chairs are Loretta Everett Kaufman, Adi
Greenberg and Linda Bernstein Rubin.
City National Bank continued for the ninth consecutive year as Title
Sponsor. Presenting Sponsors were Audi of America in its 13th year
and K Period Media in its second year.
Event Highlights
-
The show opened with a seven-minute original work created by So You
Think You Can Dance’s Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mia Michaels,
featuring a mashup of music from Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty
Bang Bang, Hamilton and In the Heights performed by
16 hip-hop, modern and Latin ballroom dancers. The performance brought
the audience to its feet for the evening’s first standing ovation.
-
The evening’s first storyteller was Geffen Playhouse’s new Artistic
Director Matt Shakman, who reminded the audience of the magic
of theater when he recalled his earliest days of running the
non-profit Los Angeles theater The Black Dahlia with only “an empty
space and a little imagination.”
-
2 Broke Girls star and Geffen Board Member Beth Behrs
charmed the audience with hilarious stories about working the Geffen’s
front of house while she was a theater student at UCLA.
-
Film and television star Kristen Bell sang “More Than Just a
Spare,” a song written for – but ultimately cut from – Disney’s smash
hit film Frozen, which encapsulated her character Ana’s goofy
persona and determination to see the good in everything, and Bell’s
own rendition of George and Ira Gershwin’s “The Man I Love.”
-
Emmy Award-winning comedian Billy Crystal spoke of his lifelong
love of the theater, telling stories about his first theater-going
experience at eight-years-old to see Sammy Davis Jr. in Mr.
Wonderful, sharing an unforgettable exchange with Walter Cronkite
while working as a house manager and understudying a role in You’re
a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and most recently, experiencing the joy
of live performance through his grandson, who dressed as Lin-Manuel
Miranda for Halloween. When asked why he chose to be Miranda rather
than Alexander Hamilton, his grandson replied, “Because Lin-Manuel
wrote everything, the music, the book, the lyrics. What did Hamilton
ever do?”
-
Gil Cates, Jr., as the Geffen Playhouse’s Executive Director,
thanked the evening’s donors and discussed the parallels in Van Dyke
and Miranda’s artistic and philanthropic contributions and the
Geffen’s mission to bring theater to young people, veterans and
seniors.
-
Published author, first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate and college
student Amanda Gorman received the night’s second standing
ovation for a poem written exclusively for the event highlighting the
importance of arts in education.
-
Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Regina Spektor
performed a medley of “Jolly Holiday” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee” followed
by her cover of “Dear Theodosia” from The Hamilton Mixtape,
which she sang live for Miranda for the first time.
-
86-year-old EGOT award-winner Rita Moreno presented Miranda
with the Education Impact Award with an original rap about his
influence on American theater, arts education and his dedication to
relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
-
Honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda, who shared that he played Bernardo
in his sixth grade production of West Side Story, accepted his
award from Moreno and told the audience, “My heart is totally full and
I’m totally speechless. Speechless is weird for me. That doesn’t
happen often.” He paid tribute to fellow honoree Van Dyke and let the
audience in on a family secret: that his son goes to bed listening to
Spektor’s version of “Dear Theodosia” but believes it’s sung by his
mother.
-
Comedian and actor Jim Carrey galloped onto the stage on a
make-believe horse for his tribute to Van Dyke. Confirming Van Dyke’s
place in comedy history, he said, “He’s right up there with Keaton and
Chaplin and – cough – Jim Carrey.” He asked the audience to close its
eyes as he said Van Dyke’s name, saying “When you say someone’s name
and it puts a smile on your face and opens up the light in your heart,
that’s the ultimate test.”
-
Accepting the award for Distinction in Theater, Dick Van Dyke,
at 92-years-old, joked about his early days as a comedian – “I was Jim
Carrey.” – and his hopes of doing more theater – “I want to do On
Golden Pond.” – before asking his a cappella group, The Vantastix,
to join him for a Mary Poppins medley. After lively versions of
“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Step in Time,” he closed the
show by inviting all of the evening’s artists, including Miranda, and
guests to accompany him onstage for an impromptu sing-a-long of “Let’s
Go Fly a Kite.”
-
All Backstage at the Geffen artists were given an Audi for the
evening and guests were greeted at the entrance by a 2018 Audi RS 5.
-
Guests enjoyed a post-show celebration catered by Ronen Levy Events
with spirits sponsored by Beam Suntory featuring Effen Vodka and
Sipsmith Gin cocktails, and a sculpture cake by Cake Wars judge
Richard Ruskell.
ABOUT GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE
Geffen Playhouse has been a hub of the Los Angeles theater scene since
opening its doors in 1995. Noted for its intimacy and celebrated for its
world-renowned mix of classic and contemporary plays, provocative new
works and second productions, the not-for-profit organization continues
to present a body of work that has garnered national recognition. Named
in honor of entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who
made the initial donation to the theater, the company was founded by
Gilbert Cates and is currently helmed by Executive Director Gil Cates,
Jr., Artistic Director Matt Shakman and Board Chair Howard Tenenbaum.
Proudly associated with UCLA, the Geffen welcomes an audience of more
than 130,000 each year, and maintains extensive education and community
engagement programs, designed to involve underserved young people and
the community at large in the arts. www.geffenplayhouse.org
ABOUT CITY NATIONAL
With $48.7 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking,
investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 19
full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco
Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and
Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates
manage or administer $64.9 billion in client investment assets. City
National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North
America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves
more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional
clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other
countries. For more information about City National, visit the company’s
website at cnb.com.
ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA
Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of
German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful
luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.878 million vehicles
globally in 2017. In the U.S., Audi of America sold nearly 227,000
vehicles in 2017 and broke company sales records for the eighth straight
year. Visit audiusa.com
or media.audiusa.com
for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.
ABOUT K PERIOD MEDIA
K Period Media is a Los Angeles-based production company committed to
developing, financing, and producing quality films and content for a
variety of platforms. Founded by Kimberly Steward in 2013, the company
is dedicated to finding and making socially-relevant, story-driven
projects with mainstream appeal. To date, its films include the
award-winning 2014 documentary Through A Lens Darkly: Black
Photographers and the Emergence of a People and the acclaimed 2016
feature Manchester by the Sea, which was nominated for six
Academy Awards®, including Best Picture.
