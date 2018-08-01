Dicker Data : Appointed as LG Distributor

01/08/2018

DICKER DATA APPOINTED AS DISTRIBUTOR FOR LG COMMERCIAL DISPLAYS Expanding Partnership to Service Existing Demand and Increase Market Reach

The Board of Directors of Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR) are pleased to announce our appointment as a distributor of the complete range of LG Commercial Display products for the Australian market with effect from Wednesday, 1st August 2018.

Dicker Data Chairman and CEO, David Dicker, said "I'm pleased to be announcing the expansion of our partnership with LG. Commercial displays are a natural extension of business for many of our reseller partners and are a product that we've received strong demand for recently. Access to this range will also help us work with new types of partners who service markets that we're actively attempting to expand our reach into."

Luke Dixon, General Manager - Information Display at LG Electronics Australia said "We're delighted to be able to strengthen our partnership with Dicker Data and support their growth into new markets with our full range of commercial display products. We believe this expansion will be mutually beneficial, as Dicker Data's strong reseller programme will benefit from access to our class-leading range of premium OLED and UHD displays, while enlarging our distribution footprint."

The LG commercial display range is in stock and available for immediate delivery.

For and on behalf of the Board,

David Dicker

Chairman & CEO

