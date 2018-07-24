DietDemand Says Fast Weight Loss Can Lead To Long-Term Results When Using Medically-Assisted Methods

Jonesboro, AR, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast weight loss is definitely possible using a variety of methods, but not all methods bring about healthy results. When it comes to losing weight, losing inches shouldn’t be the only goal. How one loses weight is super important when it comes to keeping the weight off for good. Low-calorie diets, fad diets, fasting, and even weight loss surgery can help obese patients lose much needed weight to improve important health markers in a short amount of time. However, the odds of keeping the weight off improve when balanced dieting and doctor-supervision is brought into the mix. Revolutionary medical weight loss program - DietDemand offers so much more than your average weight loss system. With most other popular systems, patients are placed on an impersonal, cookie-cutter style program that never takes into account individualized health needs and ongoing struggles that are the underlying causes of weight gain. Patients must often travel to weigh-in sites where they speak with consultants who can only provide guidance that is within the limitations of their one-size-fits-all diet regimen. Ultimately, while these programs promise fast weight loss, most consumers find that the weight returns because their true weight loss needs were not addressed.

Weight loss tends to happen quickly for DietDemand patients because certified weight loss doctors, coaches and nutritionists can get to the bottom of your weight loss struggles once and for all. By combining DietDemand’s exclusive weight loss medications with one-on-one weight loss planning and counseling, our team builds fast and effective weight loss programs that work for everyone but are customized to each person’s individual needs and goals.

Our personalized approach means that no matter your health status, our experienced team of medical weight loss experts will design an exclusive diet and prescription plan based around your specific body chemistry and targeted outcome. DietDemand goes beyond losing mere pounds and inches. Our medical weight loss services lead to an overall healthier, happier, and more energetic lifestyle.

DietDemand is ready to help you lose weight and keep it off. Click the link below or give us a call to schedule your no-obligation weight loss consultation. New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 [email protected]