DietDemand Wants Consumers To Know How To Choose The Right Weight Loss Pills For Their Needs

Charleston-Huntington, WV, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are literally hundreds of weight loss pills and supplements on the market, so how do you know which one is right for you? DietDemand, a national telemedicine weight loss center says that a weight loss strategy depends heavily on one’s individual needs. After all, weight loss struggles come from a variety of different sources which could be health related, lifestyle related, or mental health related. “It all depends on the needs of the patient,” says a top weight loss coach at DietDemand. “If the patient is struggling with hunger or over eating for instance, then I would recommend hCG tablets. If a patient is struggling with cravings, then I would recommend our Oxytocin RDT or our Craving Control prescription.” Oxytocin is commonly used to combat emotional or stress-based eating habits while Craving Control can fight sweet tooth cravings, carb addiction, comfort eating, and boredom eating.

If it’s hard to get down to the root of your diet struggles, the best course of action is to consult with a certified weight loss physician to help you get to the root of the issue. Many traditional physicians have little to offer when it comes to helping with weight loss, so your best bet is to connect with a weight loss team such as DietDemand, who can conduct a full assessment of your circumstances and prescribe weight loss pills that will ensure you’re getting the correct product for your needs. DietDemand’s powerful and exclusive prescriptions combined with their doctor-supervised diet programs have a 97% success rate among patients.

For more info on the keto diet, and how you can best use this method for weight loss. New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 [email protected]