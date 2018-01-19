Log in
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials Report - Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/19/2018 | 07:11pm CET

The "Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials- Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes (WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles, spleen and lymph nodes.

This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes. Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.

The non-inheritable and non-contagious disease is one of the common types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy remaining quite large post- treatment.

Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.

Phases of Lymphoma cancer

  • Single group of lymph nodes (above or below diaphragm)
  • Multiple group of lymph nodes are affected (above or below diaphragm)
  • Expands to both sides of diaphragm
  • Expands to bone marrow or other body parts

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drugs in Ongoing and Completed Trials

4 Global Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

5 Africa Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

6 Europe Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

7 Eastern Mediterranean Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

8 North America Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

9 South East Asia Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

10 South and Central America Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

11 Western Pacific Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

12 Recent Clinical Trials- Snapshots

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdrmcf/diffuse_large?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
