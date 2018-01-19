Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials Report - Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials- Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes (WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles, spleen and lymph nodes.

This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes. Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.

The non-inheritable and non-contagious disease is one of the common types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy remaining quite large post- treatment.

Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.

Phases of Lymphoma cancer

Single group of lymph nodes (above or below diaphragm)

Multiple group of lymph nodes are affected (above or below diaphragm)

Expands to both sides of diaphragm

Expands to bone marrow or other body parts



