Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials Report - Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diffuse
Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials- Global Trends
and Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes
(WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts
of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles,
spleen and lymph nodes.
This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes.
Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected
parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.
The non-inheritable and non-contagious disease is one of the common
types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy
remaining quite large post- treatment.
Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of
these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death
period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.
Phases of Lymphoma cancer
-
Single group of lymph nodes (above or below diaphragm)
-
Multiple group of lymph nodes are affected (above or below diaphragm)
-
Expands to both sides of diaphragm
-
Expands to bone marrow or other body parts
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Executive Summary
3 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drugs in Ongoing and Completed Trials
4 Global Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
5 Africa Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
6 Europe Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
7 Eastern Mediterranean Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial
Research Trends
8 North America Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research
Trends
9 South East Asia Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research
Trends
10 South and Central America Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical
Trial Research Trends
11 Western Pacific Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research
Trends
12 Recent Clinical Trials- Snapshots
13 Appendix
