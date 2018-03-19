Digi Communications N.V.: Announcement on the Convocation Date for the Company’s GSM Approving the 2017 Annual Report

The Company would like to inform its investors and the market that the
Board of Directors anticipates that on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, it will
convene the general shareholders meeting (the “GSM”) called to
approve, among others, the 2017 Annual Report. On the same date, the
Company will make public, among others, its 2017 Annual Report and the
auditor’s report.
In accordance with the provisions of the articles of association of the
Company, the GSM is scheduled to take place on 2 May 2018.
Therefore, we would like to inform you with respect to the update to the
Company’s Financial Reporting Calendar for 2018, which is available on
Digi’s website.
For details, please access the Digi’s website: www.digi-communications.ro
(Investor
Relations Section).
About Digi Communications NV
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of
pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In
addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large
Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.
