Digital Content Economy Study 2018-2022 (Music, Video, Books, Video Games and The Press) - GAFA Seizing Control - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 03:26pm EDT

The "Digital Content Economy - GAFA Seizing Control" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on how the five major content industries - music, video, books, video games and the press - are evolving in an age of dematerialisation of content consumption and distribution.

It analyses how consumption patterns are evolving and what impact they are having on the business models of these industries.

It measures revenue growth in these sectors, how revenue is distributed between the physical and dematerialised spheres, and revenue share from paid and free services. Market forecasts for 2022 are also provided.

The study examines the role of free, subscription and transactional services in the sector's digital business models and compares the differences between industries.

It also looks at the positioning of GAFA in an environment that is now widely dematerialised.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key points

1.2. Recommendations

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology

2.2. Methodology specific to this report

2.3. Definitions

3. Uneven dematerialisation in consumption of content

3.1. Video games and music: consumption driven by the Internet

3.1.1. The video game market

3.1.2. Changing trends in recorded music consumption

3.1.3. Recorded music market revenues

3.2. Video and press: ongoing disruption

3.2.1. Video consumption

3.2.2. Video market revenues

3.2.3. The press market

3.3. Books: dematerialisation is affecting distribution channels, but not formats

3.3.1. Changing trends in book consumption

3.3.2. Publishing market revenues

4. Shifting consumption patterns leading to a change in financing

4.1. Migration from an ownership model to an access model

4.2. Migrating to digital causing a decrease in unit value

4.3. Piracy still widespread

4.4. Development of ad-supported free offerings to fend off piracy

5. Digital content business models

5.1. Music

5.2. Books

5.3. Video

5.4. Press

5.5. Games

6. Changing consumption patterns and funding is benefiting GAFA

6.1. OTT strategies within digital content markets

6.1.1. Two types of models: buying the rights or acting as a platform

6.2. Content industry up against GAFA

6.2.1. Growth industries

6.2.2. Industries losing speed

6.2.3. GAFA is investing in all types of content

7. Market forecasts for 2018-2022

7.1. The global content industry market

7.2. Video games

7.3. Music

7.4. Video

7.5. Press

7.6. Books

Countries Covered

  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • United Kingdom
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • North America
    • United States
  • Rest of World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4s4qnq/digital_content?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
