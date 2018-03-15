Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
digital intelligence platform market provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from
2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the global digital
intelligence platform market will grow at a CAGR of
approximately 17% during the forecast period. The exponential
increase in data is a major factor driving the market’s growth.
The sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media
generate an enormous amount of data. With the increase in the volume,
variety, and velocity of data, organizations are facing challenges to
analyze and manage large databases. Furthermore, veracity, the fourth
component of big data management systems, eliminates the amount of
irrelevant data as it is a source of additional costs for organizations.
Irrelevant data that is generated from various sources provide incorrect
information and predictions about consumer behavior, consumer buying
patterns, and other such information that is essential for making key
decisions.
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of advanced
intelligence tools as one of the key emerging trends driving the global
digital intelligence platform market:
Emergence of advanced intelligence tools
The emergence of advanced analytics solutions is a new trend being
witnessed in the global digital intelligence platforms market. Advanced
analytics assists companies in understanding the data generated through
various sources better and to use this understanding to gain insights
into consumer behavior. These insights aid companies in dealing with a
wide range of areas that have substantial potential to improve
operational success. They also provide companies with a better
understanding of why users behave in a certain manner. Using these
insights, companies can create customer-driven marketing strategies by
optimizing advertisement-generated interactions.
“The adoption of predictive analytical tools is also increasing
steadily across enterprises. Predictive analytics is the process of
analyzing large data sets using advanced mathematics and statistical
tools to forecast future scenarios. Predictive analytics is evolving as
an important analytical tool in the management of many operations in
organizations for the identification and alignment of several projects
and applications. Predictive analytics helps organizations to plan and
execute their projects using analytical modeling rather than the
traditional manual calculations and spreadsheets,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on IT
security.
Analytical tools eliminate the errors, which often occur in matrices and
spreadsheets in manual calculations. The key is to use the predictive
portfolio analysis technique to select the right and best projects with
the highest level of accuracy. Predictive analytics tools support
changing business dynamics such as consumer demand, market strategy
changes, and disruptions in the business cycle. Their use permits
companies to generate all the possible business scenarios and provides
insights about the future of any project. As digital intelligence
platforms allow the effective implementation of predictive analytical
tools, their adoption is increasing significantly.
Global digital intelligence platform market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global digital intelligence
platform market into the following end-users (BFSI, retail, and telecom)
and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In 2017, the Americas led the global digital
intelligence platform market with a share of over 44% as the
region is one of the first adopters of advanced technology. Moreover,
many market vendors are based in this region. However, the market share
of the Americas is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast
period.
