Digital Transformation in Manufacturing: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2018-2023) - Growing Adoption of Automation to Drive the Market for Robotics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing - Growth, Trends and
Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Digital transformation has been one of the key trends driving the global
industrial sector since the last decade. The move towards realizing
industry 4.0 has driven investments in digital transformation, pushing
the adoption of technologies in the manufacturing sector.
The manufacturing sector is expected to witness rapid transformation,
owing to the increasing penetration of additive manufacturing
technologies.
Increasing availability of technology and reducing costs are enabling
the deployment of advanced manufacturing solutions in small- and
medium-scale industries. Further, the proliferation of wireless
technologies and entrance of tech companies in the industrial landscape
have been major supporting factors for the digital transformation
market, while increased awareness among the end-users, further pushed
the adoption of the technologies.
Key Highlights
-
Growing Adoption of Automation to Drive the Market for Robotics
-
North America to Hold the Largest Share of the Market
Key Developments in the Market
-
November 2017 - IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based
company that develops software used by the C-Suite and senior
executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated
with the protection of sensitive data. The acquisition is aimed at
complementing the company's security solutions across the cloud and
IoT platforms
-
June 2017 - GE launched New Solutions Purpose Built For Industrial
Assets. GE Digital launched an integrated solution to deliver the
industrial service model of the future that combines the power of
ServiceMax, which is company's cloud-based field service management
solution, with its intelligent Asset Performance Management portfolio
to develop service operations, reduce cost, and eliminate unplanned
downtime
-
March 2017- Siemens acquired Mentor Graphics, which is now part of
Siemens' product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, making
the combined organization the world's leading supplier of industrial
software used for product design, simulation, verification, testing,
and manufacturing
Companies Featured
-
General Electric
-
Kuka Robotics
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
-
Denso Corporation
-
AT&T Inc.
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
Stratasys Ltd.
-
3D Systems Corporation
-
EOS GmbH
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Dell Technologies Inc.
-
Kaspersky Labs
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Insights
6 Digital Transformation Penetration Overview
7 Technology Snapshot
8 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Segmentation
9 Competetive Intelligence
10 Investement Analysis
11 Future of Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdv8cb/digital?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005455/en/