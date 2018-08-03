Log in
Digital Transformation in Manufacturing: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2018-2023) - Growing Adoption of Automation to Drive the Market for Robotics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

The "Global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital transformation has been one of the key trends driving the global industrial sector since the last decade. The move towards realizing industry 4.0 has driven investments in digital transformation, pushing the adoption of technologies in the manufacturing sector.

The manufacturing sector is expected to witness rapid transformation, owing to the increasing penetration of additive manufacturing technologies.

Increasing availability of technology and reducing costs are enabling the deployment of advanced manufacturing solutions in small- and medium-scale industries. Further, the proliferation of wireless technologies and entrance of tech companies in the industrial landscape have been major supporting factors for the digital transformation market, while increased awareness among the end-users, further pushed the adoption of the technologies.

Key Highlights

  • Growing Adoption of Automation to Drive the Market for Robotics
  • North America to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

Key Developments in the Market

  • November 2017 - IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based company that develops software used by the C-Suite and senior executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data. The acquisition is aimed at complementing the company's security solutions across the cloud and IoT platforms
  • June 2017 - GE launched New Solutions Purpose Built For Industrial Assets. GE Digital launched an integrated solution to deliver the industrial service model of the future that combines the power of ServiceMax, which is company's cloud-based field service management solution, with its intelligent Asset Performance Management portfolio to develop service operations, reduce cost, and eliminate unplanned downtime
  • March 2017- Siemens acquired Mentor Graphics, which is now part of Siemens' product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, making the combined organization the world's leading supplier of industrial software used for product design, simulation, verification, testing, and manufacturing

Companies Featured

  • General Electric
  • Kuka Robotics
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • EOS GmbH
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Kaspersky Labs

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Insights

6 Digital Transformation Penetration Overview

7 Technology Snapshot

8 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Segmentation

9 Competetive Intelligence

10 Investement Analysis

11 Future of Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdv8cb/digital?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
