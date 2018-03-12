DigitasLBi Changes its Name to “Digitas,” Signaling a Unified Global Agency

New York, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitasLBi, a connected marketing agency owned by Publicis Groupe, announces today it will drop LBi from its name and return to the name Digitas. Since the merger between Digitas and LBi in 2013, the two leading digital agencies have integrated seamlessly to form a global network, focused in mission, purpose, and culture.

Simplifying the name to Digitas is a visible signal and symbol of unity in service to clients, to growth, and to talent.

Unity in Belief: We believe there are better ways for brands to connect with people.

Unity in Who We Are: We are The Connected Marketing Agency: uniquely able to bring together our diverse capabilities to make better connections and realize ambitious outcomes .

. Unity in Purpose and What We Stand For: Truth. Connection. Wonder.

Digitas will keep the Unicorn mascot, which heralds from legacy LBi.

Digitas’ many accolades include a Leader position in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies (2016 – present), a Cannes Lion Creative Data Grand Prix for Whirlpool “Care Counts” (2017), and six Adweek Media Plan of the Year awards (2015-2017). In 2018 Digitas was ranked number 1 on the WARC 100 list for Top Digital Agencies.

“Digitas is a brand of unrivaled passion and diversity of talent and capabilities, all under one roof. We now take the world stage united in name, in belief, and in the unique value we bring to our employees, to clients, and to Publicis Groupe. With ‘Truth. Connection. Wonder.’ as our strategic guidepost for the work we do, the people who do it, and the culture that enables it, Digitas is positioned for sustainable growth in 2018, and beyond.” -- Michael Kahn, Global Brand President, Digitas

About Digitas

Digitas is The Connected Marketing Agency, relentlessly committed to help brands better connect with people through Truth. Connection. Wonder. Our team is deliberately diversified—with experts in data, strategy, creative, media, and tech working seamlessly across capabilities and continents to make better connections and achieve ambitious outcomes through ideas that excite, provoke and inspire. We are endlessly curious and fully transparent, always examining real human behavior to create authentic connections—between brands and consumers, clients and partners, and ideas and outcomes. Digitas operates in over 25 countries across six continents and is part of Publicis Media, one of four solution hubs within Publicis Groupe, which is present in over 100 countries and employs nearly 80,000 professionals. To connect with us or learn more, visit www.digitas.com.

