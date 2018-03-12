Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DigitasLBi Changes its Name to “Digitas,” Signaling a Unified Global Agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:28pm CET

New York, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitasLBi, a connected marketing agency owned by Publicis Groupe, announces today it will drop LBi from its name and return to the name Digitas. Since the merger between Digitas and LBi in 2013, the two leading digital agencies have integrated seamlessly to form a global network, focused in mission, purpose, and culture.

0_int_Digitas_Logo_TWC.jpg


2_int_Digitas_Logos_2018-TCW_Digitas_TCW_Circular_2018-Black2.png


Simplifying the name to Digitas is a visible signal and symbol of unity in service to clients, to growth, and to talent. 

  • Unity in Belief: We believe there are better ways for brands to connect with people.
  • Unity in Who We Are: We are The Connected Marketing Agency: uniquely able to bring together our diverse capabilities to make better connections and realize ambitious outcomes.
  • Unity in Purpose and What We Stand For: Truth. Connection. Wonder. 

Digitas will keep the Unicorn mascot, which heralds from legacy LBi.

Digitas’ many accolades include a Leader position in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies (2016 – present),  a Cannes Lion Creative Data Grand Prix for Whirlpool “Care Counts” (2017), and six Adweek Media Plan of the Year awards (2015-2017). In 2018 Digitas was ranked number 1 on the WARC 100 list for Top Digital Agencies.

“Digitas is a brand of unrivaled passion and diversity of talent and capabilities, all under one roof. We now take the world stage united in name, in belief, and in the unique value we bring to our employees, to clients, and to Publicis Groupe. With ‘Truth. Connection. Wonder.’ as our strategic guidepost for the work we do, the people who do it, and the culture that enables it, Digitas is positioned for sustainable growth in 2018, and beyond.” -- Michael Kahn, Global Brand President, Digitas

About Digitas

Digitas is The Connected Marketing Agency, relentlessly committed to help brands better connect with people through Truth. Connection. Wonder. Our team is deliberately diversified—with experts in data, strategy, creative, media, and tech working seamlessly across capabilities and continents to make better connections and achieve ambitious outcomes through ideas that excite, provoke and inspire. We are endlessly curious and fully transparent, always examining real human behavior to create authentic connections—between brands and consumers, clients and partners, and ideas and outcomes. Digitas operates in over 25 countries across six continents and is part of Publicis Media, one of four solution hubs within Publicis Groupe, which is present in over 100 countries and employs nearly 80,000 professionals. To connect with us or learn more, visit www.digitas.com

###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64a8830b-be13-41d5-bbeb-f339701fc53d

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26fbcd65-087c-40b8-b330-c9a744c72c74

Barbara Nonas
Digitas
+1 347 574 6154
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pLENNAR : Palm Atlantic Announces New Leadership Team Following $9.3B Merger Between Lennar Corp. and CalAtlantic
AQ
03:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
03:01pNATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Takes First Place in Barron’s Best Fund Families Ranking for One-Year Performance
BU
03:01pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : APC by Schneider Electric boosts partner benefits in IoT, managed services
AQ
03:01pBeck’s Offers New Options for Seamless Data Transfer
GL
03:01pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing
BU
03:01pTramuto Foundation Awards Inaugural ‘Bulldozer Moments’ Grants
GL
03:00pNAVIGANT CONSULTING : Expands into Australia
BU
02:59pFORD MOTOR : will monitor SA expropriation developments
AQ
02:57pAgricultural Bank of China reports higher profit in 2017
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2ENEL : Innogy shares surge after German utilities shake-up
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.