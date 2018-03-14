DiiA and Zhaga start cooperation on IoT solutions for lighting

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trend in lighting towards digitalisation and the need for defining interfaces for sensors and connectivity modules is well recognized.



Both the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) and the Zhaga Consortium (Zhaga) are developing important technology in this area. DiiA recently announced that it is “developing specifications for an optimised DALI interface inside luminaires, which will simplify the connection of luminaires to IoT networks.” Simultaneously, the Zhaga Consortium reported that it “has finalized a new specification (Book 18) that helps to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to outdoor LED lighting fixtures.”

The organizations have now signed a liaison agreement with the aim to share technical information about available and upcoming specifications and certification programs, and the timelines of these. The first step will be to align the DALI-based communication protocol with the Zhaga Book 18 specification.

“Both organizations understand the market needs and have decided to sign a liaison agreement,” comments Ruud van Bokhorst, General Manager of DiiA, adding, “this liaison allows us to make the correct decisions on the best way forward in addressing this important market need.”

As Giovanni Scilla, Chair of the Zhaga Steering Committee, points out, “By means of this liaison we aim to explore possibilities to define truly comprehensive specifications and certification programs, which will be the base for broad adoption of digitalization in lighting and increased speed to market.”

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA was established in response to industry requests for a DALI‑2 certification program covering the functionality specified in version 2 of the IEC 62386, the international DALI standard. DALI‑2 certification brings the promise of significantly improved interoperability and additional functionality compared with current DALI systems in the market. For more information, see www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.

