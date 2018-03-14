Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DiiA and Zhaga start cooperation on IoT solutions for lighting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:19pm CET

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trend in lighting towards digitalisation and the need for defining interfaces for sensors and connectivity modules is well recognized.

DiiA Logo.jpg


Both the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) and the Zhaga Consortium (Zhaga) are developing important technology in this area. DiiA recently announced that it is “developing specifications for an optimised DALI interface inside luminaires, which will simplify the connection of luminaires to IoT networks.” Simultaneously, the Zhaga Consortium reported that it “has finalized a new specification (Book 18) that helps to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to outdoor LED lighting fixtures.”

The organizations have now signed a liaison agreement with the aim to share technical information about available and upcoming specifications and certification programs, and the timelines of these. The first step will be to align the DALI-based communication protocol with the Zhaga Book 18 specification.

“Both organizations understand the market needs and have decided to sign a liaison agreement,” comments Ruud van Bokhorst, General Manager of DiiA, adding, “this liaison allows us to make the correct decisions on the best way forward in addressing this important market need.”

As Giovanni Scilla, Chair of the Zhaga Steering Committee, points out, “By means of this liaison we aim to explore possibilities to define truly comprehensive specifications and certification programs, which will be the base for broad adoption of digitalization in lighting and increased speed to market.”

References

“Zhaga enables IoT-upgradeable outdoor LED lighting fixtures” – Press release from the Zhaga Consortium, February 6, 2018. More: www.zhagastandard.org/features/270/zhaga-enables-iot-upgradeable-outdoor-led-lighting-fixtures

“DALI simplifies the complex IoT world for luminaire manufacturers” – Press release from DiiA, January 22, 2018. More: www.digitalilluminationinterface.org/data/downloadables/5/6/dali-simplifies-the-complex-iot-world-for-luminaire-manufacturers.pdf

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA was established in response to industry requests for a DALI‑2 certification program covering the functionality specified in version 2 of the IEC 62386, the international DALI standard. DALI‑2 certification brings the promise of significantly improved interoperability and additional functionality compared with current DALI systems in the market. For more information, see www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.   

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org

Contact Details

Dee Denteneer
Secretary General, The Zhaga Consortium
Email: [email protected]

Ruud van Bokhorst
General Manager, DiiA
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pSDX ENERGY : Found Oil Discovery at Rabul 5 Well
AQ
03:50pRENAISSANCE OIL : Places New Wells on Production at Amatitlan
AQ
03:50pBP : Chooses Kongsberg to Build Dynamic Simulator for Mad Dog Phase 2
AQ
03:50pCHARIOT OIL & GAS : Starts Drilling of Rabat Deep 1 Well
AQ
03:50pSUBSEA 7 : Corinth Pipeworks Awarded Two Offshore Projects by Subsea 7
AQ
03:50pPETROBRAS : Declares FPSO Cidade de S?o Mateus Option
AQ
03:50pSASOL : Selects AGR’s P1™ & Cost Tracker™ for Digital Well Planning
AQ
03:50pLINDE : Gazprom Export & Linde Sign Helium Sales and Purchase Agreement
AQ
03:50pKBR : Launches Debt-Only Refinancing
AQ
03:50pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : secure Serie A lead with 2-0 victory over Atalanta
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
4VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.