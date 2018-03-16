Log in
Dinocrates Group Wins GSA Award, Speeds Government Agencies’ Access to Proven Management and Consulting Services

03/16/2018 | 11:43pm CET

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group LLC, a boutique strategy and technology advisory firm, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract to provide federal, state and local government agencies with business consulting solutions through the General Services Administration (GSA) Professional Services Schedule (PSS).

Dinocrates will provide business consulting solutions under PSS’ Integrated Business Program Support Services (874-7). PSS gives federal agencies a streamlined procurement procedure to access carefully vetted and proven vendors through a single contract. Business consulting solutions range from consulting, facilitation, quality assurance, analysis, strategy formulation, advisory and assistance, research, and training to acquisition and program support.

“We are extremely pleased to now offer a fast, convenient way for government agencies to procure our proven management and consulting services and solutions,” said Tom Prokop, President and CEO of Dinocrates. “We look forward to providing expanded services for our existing customers and developing relationships with new ones, all with the goal of helping federal, state and local agencies improve their performance and meet their mission goals.”

The PSS award marks the second GSA contract award for Dinocrates, which received a GSA IT Schedule 70 award in June 2017. Agencies interested in working with Dinocrates can contact the firm directly at (240) 403-4103 or at [email protected].

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates is a boutique strategy and technology advisory firm headquartered in Rockville, MD. It partners with clients from the public and private sectors to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. For more information on Dinocrates and its services, visit www.dinocratesgroup.com.

Contact:
Ivy Eckerman
Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC
(540) 373-2963
[email protected]  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
