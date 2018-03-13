Directed Energy Weapons 2018: Global Market Analysis & Forecasts (2016-2024) - CAGR Expected to Grow at 28.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global directed energy weapons market to grow with a CAGR of 28.7% over the period of 2018-2024. The study on directed energy weapons market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on directed energy weapons market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Directed energy weapons market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Segments Covered

Technology

High Power Microwave Technology

High Energy Laser Technology

Particle Beam Weapons

High Energy Laser Systems

Solid-State Laser

Chemical Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Product

Non-Lethal Weapons

Lethal Weapons

Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Overview

4. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology 2018-2024

5. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by High Energy Laser Systems 2018-2024

6. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Product 2018-2024

7. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application 2018-2024

8. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Regions 2018-2024

9. Companies Covered

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron Inc.

BAE Systems PLC.

Boeing Company

Moog Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Quinetiq Group PLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mlcqrc/directed_energy?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006145/en/