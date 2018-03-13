Directed Energy Weapons 2018: Global Market Analysis & Forecasts (2016-2024) - CAGR Expected to Grow at 28.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Directed
The report predicts the global directed energy weapons market to grow
with a CAGR of 28.7% over the period of 2018-2024. The study on directed
energy weapons market covers the analysis of the leading geographies
such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of
2015 to 2023.
The report on directed energy weapons market is a comprehensive study
and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Directed energy weapons
market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is
collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Segments Covered
Technology
-
High Power Microwave Technology
-
High Energy Laser Technology
-
Particle Beam Weapons
High Energy Laser Systems
-
Solid-State Laser
-
Chemical Laser
-
Fiber Laser
-
Free Electron Laser
Product
-
Non-Lethal Weapons
-
Lethal Weapons
Application
-
Defense
-
Homeland Security
Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Overview
4. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology 2018-2024
5. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by High Energy Laser Systems
2018-2024
6. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Product 2018-2024
7. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application 2018-2024
8. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Regions 2018-2024
9. Companies Covered
-
Northrop Grumman Corporation
-
Raytheon Company
-
Lockheed Martin Corporation
-
Textron Inc.
-
BAE Systems PLC.
-
Boeing Company
-
Moog Inc.
-
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
-
Rheinmetall AG
-
Quinetiq Group PLC.
