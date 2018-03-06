Log in
Disarm Therapeutics : Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Experts in Neurology, Neuropathy, and Axonal Degeneration

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Disarm Therapeutics, a biotechnology company creating a new class of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients with axonal degeneration, a central driver of neurological disease, today announced new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members. With deep experience across a range of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, these advisors will lend their experience and insights to guide the company's research and translational strategy.

  • Ahmet Hoke, MD, PhD, is a professor of neurology and neuroscience and director of the neuromuscular division at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Hoke focuses on peripheral nerve diseases, including chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and Charcot Marie Tooth disease, a genetic form of peripheral neuropathy.
  • Douglas Kerr, MD, PhD, MBA, is the head of preclinical research and clinical development at Generation Bio. Dr. Kerr brings a unique perspective to the SAB with industrial, clinical, and research experience. He most recently led the global development team for neurology at Shire. Prior to that he worked at Biogen, where he led the development of multiple neurology programs, including Spinraza, now approved for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Previously, Dr. Kerr directed a lab at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine that investigated fundamental aspects of motor neuron/axon biology.
  • Bruce Trapp, PhD, is professor and chair, Department of Neurosciences, Lerner Research Institute of Cleveland Clinic and a professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Trapp is a highly distinguished and prolific leader in multiple sclerosis research including prominent work on the regeneration of axons. He is a member of the advisory boards of the National Institutes of Health and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"We are grateful to have engaged a world-class Scientific Advisory Board as we lead the novel therapeutic field of preventing axonal degeneration for a range of neurological conditions," said Rajesh Devraj, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Disarm Therapeutics.

Disarm Therapeutics is developing therapies to inhibit the SARM1 protein, identified by the company's scientific founders as the central driver of axonal degeneration. The breakdown of axons or nerve fibers causes disability and disease progression in a broad range of chronic and acute diseases of the central, ocular, and peripheral nervous systems, including multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, glaucoma, and peripheral neuropathies. Based on this discovery, Disarm's goal is to create breakthrough disease-modifying therapeutics for patients with neurological diseases by preventing axonal degeneration.

"We have assembled an exceptionally experienced Scientific Advisory Board composed of academic leaders in neurodegeneration and seasoned industry experts in drug discovery and development." said Jeffrey Milbrandt, PhD, MD, founder of Disarm Therapeutics and chair of the SAB. "The members of the SAB are committed to working with the company to bring safe and effective drugs to patients suffering from axonal degeneration."

Drs. Hoke, Kerr, and Trapp join current SAB members including Disarm's founders and scientific advisory board co-chairs, Jeffrey Milbrandt, MD, PhD, and Aaron DiAntonio, MD, PhD, of Washington University in St. Louis; Peter Calebresi, MD, Johns Hopkins University; Al Sandrock, MD, PhD, Biogen; Robert Copeland, PhD, Accent Therapeutics; Steven Scherer, MD, PhD, University of Pennsylvania; and Gerhard Koenig, PhD, EIR at Atlas Venture.

About Disarm
Disarm Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is creating a new class of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients with axonal degeneration, a central driver of neurological disease-causing disability and disease progression. By inhibiting the SARM1 protein, identified by the company's scientific founders as the central driver of axonal degeneration, these therapeutics may prevent the loss of axons in chronic and acute diseases of the central, ocular, and peripheral nervous systems. For a broad range of diseases including multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, glaucoma, and peripheral neuropathies, the therapeutic goal is to prevent further degeneration, stabilize disease, and allow for functional recovery. Disarm was founded by Atlas Venture, Dr. Jeffrey Milbrandt and Dr. Aaron DiAntonio of Washington University in St. Louis, and a team of exceptional scientists and drug developers committed to developing a new treatment paradigm for patients with neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.disarmtx.com.

Contact:
Lissette Steele
1-202-930-4762
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disarm-therapeutics-expands-scientific-advisory-board-with-experts-in-neurology-neuropathy-and-axonal-degeneration-300608553.html

SOURCE Disarm Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2018
