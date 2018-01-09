DisplayLink : Showcases Multi-User Wireless VR at CES 2018

DisplayLink®,
the leading provider of wireless VR graphics technology, today announced
plans to showcase its latest multi-user wireless VR solution at CES
2018. Multiple players battle against each other in a virtual racket
ball match while enjoying full freedom of movement in a cable-free,
mixed reality arena using the latest DisplayLink XR codec and reference
designs. Players are simultaneously displayed for spectators in mixed
reality. Arrange a demonstration or visit us at the Las Vegas Convention
Center, Hall 3 (upper level) at booth #31772.
“VR opens so many new opportunities for business, enterprise and gaming.
We cut the cord last year and now we’re showcasing VR in an untethered,
multi-player virtual arena,” said John Cummins, Senior Vice President
Sales and Marketing. “DisplayLink continues to push the boundaries for
immersive solutions and this demonstration highlights the considerable
benefits for collaborative work, whether it’s designing a new workspace,
engaging clients on a product vision, or exploring virtual worlds with a
friend. Multi-user VR (MUVR) using DisplayLink’s XR codec combined with
60GHz wireless connectivity provides the very best immersive VR
experience.”
"We're very excited about DisplayLink's wireless solution, not just for
Racket: Nx but for VR in general. The freedom to move, spin and act
without any concern for cables is physically and psychologically
liberating - Racket: Nx has been waiting for this technology for a long
time! VR is about to get that much more immersive, uninhibited, and
accident free."
Come and visit DisplayLink from January 9-12, 2018 at the Las Vegas
Convention Center, South Hall 3 (upper level), booth #31772 to
experience the fun.
About DisplayLink® – Plug and Display Solutions
DisplayLink® (www.displaylink.com)
develops hardware and software solutions to enable easy connectivity
between monitors, virtual reality HMDs and computing devices over
standard interfaces such as USB, Ethernet, and wireless networks.
DisplayLink’s enterprise technology increases productivity and
ease-of-use in the multi-display workspace and is deployed to millions
of users through globally branded PC products. DisplayLink’s XR solution
enables a fully immersive, cable-free experience for virtual reality
DisplayLink and the DisplayLink logo are registered trademarks of
DisplayLink Corp. All rights reserved.
