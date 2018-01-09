Log in
DisplayLink : Showcases Multi-User Wireless VR at CES 2018

01/09/2018 | 06:11pm CET

DisplayLink®, the leading provider of wireless VR graphics technology, today announced plans to showcase its latest multi-user wireless VR solution at CES 2018. Multiple players battle against each other in a virtual racket ball match while enjoying full freedom of movement in a cable-free, mixed reality arena using the latest DisplayLink XR codec and reference designs. Players are simultaneously displayed for spectators in mixed reality. Arrange a demonstration or visit us at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hall 3 (upper level) at booth #31772.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006451/en/

DisplayLink shows multi-user wireless VR at CES 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

DisplayLink shows multi-user wireless VR at CES 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“VR opens so many new opportunities for business, enterprise and gaming. We cut the cord last year and now we’re showcasing VR in an untethered, multi-player virtual arena,” said John Cummins, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing. “DisplayLink continues to push the boundaries for immersive solutions and this demonstration highlights the considerable benefits for collaborative work, whether it’s designing a new workspace, engaging clients on a product vision, or exploring virtual worlds with a friend. Multi-user VR (MUVR) using DisplayLink’s XR codec combined with 60GHz wireless connectivity provides the very best immersive VR experience.”

"We're very excited about DisplayLink's wireless solution, not just for Racket: Nx but for VR in general. The freedom to move, spin and act without any concern for cables is physically and psychologically liberating - Racket: Nx has been waiting for this technology for a long time! VR is about to get that much more immersive, uninhibited, and accident free."

Come and visit DisplayLink from January 9-12, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 3 (upper level), booth #31772 to experience the fun.

Watch a video introduction highlighting DisplayLink XR on the DisplayLink YouTube Channel.

About DisplayLink® – Plug and Display Solutions

DisplayLink® (www.displaylink.com) develops hardware and software solutions to enable easy connectivity between monitors, virtual reality HMDs and computing devices over standard interfaces such as USB, Ethernet, and wireless networks. DisplayLink’s enterprise technology increases productivity and ease-of-use in the multi-display workspace and is deployed to millions of users through globally branded PC products. DisplayLink’s XR solution enables a fully immersive, cable-free experience for virtual reality users. Follow DisplayLink on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

DisplayLink and the DisplayLink logo are registered trademarks of DisplayLink Corp. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
