Distributed Bio : Announces SuperHuman Platform License Agreement With Pfizer Inc.

Distributed
Bio, a global leader in computational optimization of fully human
monoclonal antibody libraries, is pleased to announce an agreement with
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to license the Distributed Bio SuperHuman
Platform for the identification of novel antibodies for use as
therapeutic agents.
Under the terms of the agreement, Distributed Bio will transfer and
license its proprietary SuperHuman 2.0 antibody discovery platform to
Pfizer, which will utilize the SuperHuman Antibody Library to perform
screening activities against Pfizer-selected targets. Pfizer has also
secured access to continued improvements to the SuperHuman Platform.
Distributed Bio will receive an undisclosed annual licensing fee and
future payments upon achievement of specified preclinical and clinical
milestones.
“The SuperHuman Platform represents the culmination of a decade of our
research in computational library design,” says Jacob Glanville,
Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Distributed Bio. “From analyzing
thousands of human immune systems with our machine learning AbGenesis
platform, we have harvested from nature the rules of making exceptional
therapeutic repertoires. The result is a library of 76 billion
antibodies that contains over 5,000 hits against any antigen, including
hundreds of picomolar binders, all thermostable, non-immunogenic,
pre-screened by human blood and therapeutically developed in advance to
avoid engineering delays downstream.
“We believe our platform is superior in generating a greater number of
molecules than can be generated by other technologies, and we hope this
will help enable our collaborators at Pfizer to more quickly search for
ultra-high affinity, species-cross reactive and highly specific
therapeutic antibodies.”
About Distributed Bio
Distributed Bio is a computational immunoengineering biotechnology
group, self-funded by licensing a stack of technologies to partners
across the pharmaceutical industry. Our mission is to disrupt biologic
engineering with big data, machine learning, and computational
immunology-driven design.
From a team that includes inventors of antibody repertoire sequencing
technologies, their AbGenesis antibody and TCR repertoire analysis and
engineering platform enables partners to analyze antibody repertoires by
high-throughput sequence, sanger sequence, and functional assay without
requiring large datacenter investments or local bioinformatics
specialists. By using AbGenesis to analyze thousands of antibody
repertoires and antibody libraries, they developed the computationally
optimized SuperHuman antibody discovery platform. SuperHuman overcomes
many of the limitation of other monoclonal generation technologies with
an unprecedented diversity and developable fitness that has resulted in
a unique engineering opportunity: a library that generates over 5000
unique hits against every antigen tested, including hundreds of unique
picomolar binders against such challenging targets as PD1 and GHR. Given
the number of hits, this library can be panned under unprecedented
aggressive conditions, recovering hundreds of subnanomolar binders in
under a week, recovering saturating coverage of hits against every
epitope, and isolating multi-species cross-reactive members against
target homologs without additional engineering.
