Diurnal Selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as Preferred CRO Provider

Clinical Trials, Inc., (Worldwide) announced today that Diurnal
(Diurnal; AIM: DNL), a specialty pharmaceutical company targeting
patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, has appointed
Worldwide as its preferred provider of clinical trial services,
initially to support the US clinical development of Chronocort® in both
congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and adrenal insufficiency (AI).
Diurnal
selected Worldwide on the merit of the company’s experience in rare and
orphan disease clinical research. Chronocort® provides a drug
release profile that Diurnal believes mimics the body’s natural cortisol
circadian rhythm, which current therapy is unable to replicate, and is
designed to improve disease control for adults with CAH and AI.
Demand is rapidly growing for trials in rare and orphan diseases – rare
is defined as a disease that affects a very small percentage of the
population, while orphan diseases have no definitive, convincing
treatment – due to US and EU legislation that has established incentives
to support research in these areas. For example, the US remains an
important market for Diurnal’s late-stage pipeline focused on cortisol
deficiency, with a market size for the treatment of CAH estimated at
$110 million. The AI market is a much larger opportunity, with the US
market estimated at $880 million.
Worldwide’s scientific, medical, operational and regulatory experts are
proficient at meeting the special demands of rare disease clinical
research. Challenges include recruiting small populations across a high
number of sites, complex case administration, scientific limitations,
innovative study designs and biostatistical analyses accommodating small
sample sizes and patient heterogeneity, and seamless communication with
regulatory authorities throughout the process. The experts at Worldwide
are adept at accessing small populations as well as pediatric
populations, confirming and facilitating site GCP adherence,
implementing innovative, efficient study designs and participatory
research models, managing supportive-care endpoints, minimizing subject
and caregiver burden, submitting INDs for novel or repurposed products,
and leveraging strong relationships with patient advocacy groups.
Martin Whitaker, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Diurnal, commented,
“With its extensive experience in planning and recruiting studies in
rare and orphan diseases, Worldwide is the ideal partner to support the
US clinical development of Chronocort® for the treatment of congenital
adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency. The US represents an
estimated total market opportunity of approximately $1 billion for
Chronocort® in these two disorders. We are looking forward to working
with Worldwide as we commence the Phase III registration package in
mid-2018.”
Diurnal expects to initiate the Phase III study around the middle of
2018. The Phase III study will recruit up to 150 patients with CAH, who
will be randomized to either receive Chronocort® twice daily or
immediate-release hydrocortisone thrice daily. Patients in the study
will be treated for 12 months, with the primary endpoint of the study
being the proportion of patients achieving biochemical control with
Chronocort® or standard of care.
Peter Benton, President and COO, Worldwide Clinical Trials, added,
“Worldwide is thrilled to partner with Diurnal in their quest to improve
the lives of those who suffer from CAH and AI. When the experts at
Worldwide bring their uncommon expertise in orphan and rare disease
clinical research to bear against the unique challenges these patients
and populations present, sponsors gain a significant level of
flexibility and insight. This combination helps increase collaboration,
improves data quality and reduces overall development costs.”
In addition, Diurnal is seeking to pave the way for future indication
expansion opportunities with Chronocort® through the initiation of a
Phase II proof-of-concept study in AI patients. Worldwide will also
conduct this Phase II study, which is expected to commence around the
end of 2018.
About Worldwide Clinical Trials
Worldwide Clinical Trials employs more than 1,600 professionals around
the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western
Europe, Russia, and Asia. Founded by physicians committed to advancing
medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world experiences
CROs – in the best possible way. From early phase and bioanalytical
sciences through late phase and post-approval, we provide world-class,
full-service drug development services. With infrastructure and talent
spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with
operational excellence across a range of therapeutic areas, including
central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, immune-mediated
inflammatory disorders (IMID), oncology and rare diseases. We never
compromise on science or safety. We’re never satisfied with the status
quo. We’re the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com
About Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is an orphan condition caused by
deficiency of adrenal enzymes, most commonly 21-hydroxylase. This enzyme
is required to produce the adrenal steroid hormone cortisol. The block
in the cortisol production pathway causes the over-production of male
steroid hormones (androgens), which are precursors to cortisol. The
condition is congenital (inherited at birth) and affects both sexes. The
cortisol deficiency and overproduction of male sex hormones can lead to
increased mortality, infertility and severe development defects
including ambiguous genitalia, premature (precocious) sexual development
and short stature. Sufferers, even if treated, remain at risk of death
through an adrenal crisis.
Approximately two-thirds of CAH patients are estimated to have poor
disease control, leading to elevated androgen levels. The condition
affects approximately 17,000 patients in the US and over 400,000 in the
rest of the world.
Current therapy for CAH uses a variety of generic steroids
(hydrocortisone, dexamethasone and prednisolone), which, at best,
adequately treat approximately one-third of CAH patients. Other
therapies are at an early stage of development and not expected to
receive approval in the short-term.
Diurnal’s Chronocort® has been granted Orphan Drug Designations in
Europe and the US for the treatment of CAH, providing the potential to
be granted market exclusivity for 10 years in Europe and seven years in
the US post market authorization.
About Adrenal Insufficiency
Adrenal insufficiency (AI) is a condition characterized by a deficiency
in cortisol, an essential hormone for regulating metabolism and the
response to stress. The primary symptoms of AI are chronic fatigue, and
patients are at risk of adrenal crisis and death if they do not have
adequate cortisol replacement. AI is either primary or secondary, with
primary AI resulting from diseases intrinsic to the adrenal gland and
secondary AI resulting from pituitary diseases where there is a failure
of stimulation of the adrenal by the pituitary of the signalling hormone
ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone). AI is estimated to affect over four
million patients globally.
Diurnal’s Alkindi® and Chronocort® have been granted Orphan Drug
Designations in the US for the treatment of AI. Chronocort® also
benefits from Orphan Drug Designation for AI in Europe. These orphan
drug designations mean Alkindi® and Chronocort® have the potential to be
granted market and data exclusivity for seven years in the US and 10
years in Europe for Chronocort® post market authorization.
About Chronocort®
Chronocort® is a modified release preparation of hydrocortisone that has
been designed to mimic the circadian rhythm of cortisol when given in a
twice-a-day “toothbrush” regimen (last thing at night before sleep and
first thing in the morning upon waking). The first planned indication
for Chronocort® is CAH in adults.
Chronocort® has completed three Phase I trials in 2011, 2012 and 2015; a
Phase II trial in CAH patients in 2014 in the US; and is currently in a
Phase III trial in Europe. This pivotal Phase III trial for Chronocort®
in Europe is scheduled to complete in Q3 2018, with market authorization
in Europe expected in 2020. In addition, a Phase I NDA-enabling study is
currently ongoing.
About Diurnal Group plc
Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company
developing high-quality products for the global market for the lifelong
treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal
hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative
research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield
novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.
For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk.
