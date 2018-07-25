Log in
Doha Bank : Congratulated its 63rd Millionaire for AL DANA

07/25/2018 | 01:18am EDT

Qatar's most popular savings scheme offers customers the chance to win QAR 2 Million, Doha Bank, first to host Al Dana Draw live on IG TV in Qatar

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, recently held the 5th draw of its 2018 Al Dana savings scheme at its Doha Festival City Mall. The event, which was live-streamed on Doha Bank's social media platforms, was attended by VIP invitees, members of Doha Bank's senior management, and guests from all over Doha, and saw 73 lucky winners walk away with life-changing prizes.

Since its launch, Al Dana has created more than 62 millionaires ,made more than 3200 local and expatriate prize - winners very happy, given away more than 40 kilos of gold and given away more than QAR 133 Million in cash.

This year, Al Dana is offering more exciting rewards for its loyal customers than ever before, who will have the opportunity to win a newly introduced mega-prize of QAR 2 million. In addition, customers have a chance to participate in the QAR 1 Million dedicated draw for Al Riyada and private banking accounts, quarterly millionaire draws and monthly prize draws of QAR 100,000, among others.

Taking home the top cash prize of QAR 1 Million, Mr. M. Y. A. ABUHAMAR, commented: 'I'm speechless and grateful for this blessing. I would like to thank Qatar, its people and Doha Bank for giving me this life-changing opportunity.'

Other lucky winners included Mr. C. K. ARACHCHIGE, who claimed a QAR 100,000 cash prize and 40 additional customers who took home QAR 2,000 each. The monthly dedicated prizes for ladies and senior citizens went to Mrs. S. AL MOHANADI and Mr. A. AL ABDULLA. One of the event attendees, Mr. P. Kumar won an I-Phone X during the live raffle draw.

'The latest edition of the Al Dana scheme offers an array of outstanding prizes, creating an additional incentive for customers to save in order to multiply their chances of winning. The 2018 schedule boasts 631 cash prizes, representing the biggest prize pool in Qatar. We will continue to make our customers' dreams come true through our popular scheme, which always generates tremendous interest across all segments of the population.' said Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank.

Additional exclusive benefits offered through the Al Dana savings account include immediate pre-approved loans of up to 90% of the initial amount deposited, a free international debit card, online, SMS and mobile banking services. In addition, customers can enjoy the convenience of managing their utility bill payments through their Al Dana accounts, transferring funds between multiple accounts and to third parties, and sending money overseas at the most competitive exchange rates.

Customers can transfer their salary or open an Al Dana account by visiting their nearest Doha Bank branch, completing the online application form, or sending an SMS to 92610 with the keyword 'AL DANA'.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:17:02 UTC
