Doha Bank : Presents ECO-Schools Programme Awards 2018 to 11 Schools in Qatar

Doha Bank celebrate and recognize the efforts of schools that are actively working towards reducing their carbon footprint through the ECO-Schools Programme and encouraging students to contribute towards the well-being of the environment by embracing sustainable methods and practices.

Doha Bank, one of Qatar's largest commercial banks presented the ECO-Schools Programme Awards 2018 to 11 schools in Qatar at a special event held on 17th February 2018 for successfully completing the ECO-Schools Programme projects for the year 2017. An annual nationwide initiative, Doha Bank's ECO-Schools Programme aims to recognize students and schools in Qatar that play an active role in propagating environmental awareness and implementing good environmental practices.

For the 'Environmental Health' category, the awards were given to Al Tamakon for Comprehensive Education for the 'Green House' project, Gheras International School for the 'GIS Garden of Green' project, Philippine International School Qatar- Elementary for the 'Organic Vegetable Garden in PISQ' project, DPS-Modern Indian School for the 'DPS MIS Green Garden' project and Olive International School for the 'Green Wall' project.

The following schools were recognized under the 'Water Management' category, Al Ahnaf Bin Qais Independent Preparatory School for the 'Water Conservation - AC Water for Plants' project, Shantiniketan Indian School for the 'Waste Water Management (Conservation of Water)' project and Philippine International School Qatar - High School for the 'A Drop of Hope… A Plant for Life' project.

In addition, for the 'Waste Management' category, Rajagiri Public School received the award for 'Waste We Don't, Waste We Use and the World is Safe' project, Pakistan International School Qatar for the 'Waste Papers and Plastic Bottles for Planting' project and Bhavan's Public School for the 'Waste Plastic Bottles for Vertical Farming' project.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank said, 'I'm extremely pleased by another successful year of the ECO-Schools Programme, part of Doha Bank's ongoing efforts and commitment towards developing and implementing green initiatives that spread awareness about environmental conservation and protection. The award recipient schools and students have demonstrated exemplary innovation and remarkable creativity exploring and showcasing sustainable environmental approaches that can make a difference to our world. Doha Bank's aim lies in educating and encouraging the younger generation to embrace eco-friendly living, and their enthusiasm towards this initiative strengthens our endeavour to propagate environmental awareness.'

'Our ECO-Schools Programme is open to all schools in Qatar and aims to promote awareness on eco-cultural development by shifting the schools' mindset into going green for a sustainable future. The Programme provides substantial opportunities to schools to explore various environmental concepts that can be implemented, improved, developed or retrofitted at their respective premises, thus serving as a platform for schools to contribute to the socio-environmental and intellectual development of the human society,' he added.

Dr. Anna Paolini, Director - UNESCO Representative in the Arab States of Gulf and Yemen said, 'UNESCO is pleased to participate at the Doha Bank event today to emphasize the importance of environmental awareness in Qatar and to promote the many opportunities for community involvement. It is important to understand the impact of pollution on our environment and the simple steps we can all take to protect it and cherish the unique natural heritage within Qatar. To this end, beginning last December, UNESCO is proud to have launched an awareness campaign around the Al Reem Biosphere Reserve, a protected area in Qatar within the UNESCO 'Man and the Biosphere' Global Programme. We hope Doha Bank can join in future and support our office activities.'

The ECO-Schools Programme Awards 2018 highlights Doha Bank's commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility in making a difference to the environment and the society, in coordination with the schools. It has, over the years, successfully contributed towards empowering younger generations to become advocates for the environment.