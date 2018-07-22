Doha Bank : Recognized as “Qatar Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year”

The bank awarded the title at Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2018 in Singapore in the 'Wholesale Banking' category for the fourth time in recent years



Doha Bank, one of Qatar's largest private commercial banks, has been awarded the 'Qatar Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year' title in the 'Wholesale Banking' category at the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Awards 2018 in Singapore on 12 July, 2018.

Fazlur Rahman, Assistant Representative at Doha Bank's Singapore Representative Office, received the prestigious international award at a glittering event ceremony held at Shangri-La Hotel.

Aimed at recognizing the most outstanding practices and innovative strategies in Asia's wholesale banking sector, the Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2018 gathered more than 330 executives from over 200 leading banks and insurance companies in the region. The nominations for the awards were judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts including senior members of the Big Four professional services networks, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and KPMG.

Commenting on the achievement Dr. R. Seetharaman, Doha Bank CEO said: 'We couldn't be any prouder to accept this award for the fourth time in the last five years. The coveted recognition by the leading publication for banking and finance executives in Asia is a true testament to Doha Bank's unshakable commitment to excelling in trade finance and providing competitive and innovative solutions to our customers. This offers us further motivation to continue to introduce groundbreaking banking products and services that will cater to the evolving needs of the market and create a positive impact on the banking industry.'

Earlier, Doha Bank was honored with 'Qatar Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year' title in 2014, 2016 and 2017.