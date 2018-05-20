Doha Bank : launches revamped Doha Sooq Website & App with Hot Deals and Ramadan Offers

The award-winning e-commerce portal offers seamless shopping experiences suitable for both SMEs and consumers through its new cutting-edge software device

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the launch of Doha Sooq' s enhanced App. The popular e-commerce platform, which is known as Qatar's first and only e-mall, places 24/7 shopping, entertainment, events and sports at customers' fingertips through a newly designed website and App. Users can browse a wide variety of product categories and great offers for products including mobile phones, electronics, household goods, fashion, jewelry, perfume and cosmetics, in addition to enjoying the convenience of purchasing online for an outstanding range of entertainment and lifestyle options.

Designed as a fully-integrated lifestyle-orientated marketplace, Doha Sooq offers customers a fast, convenient and user-friendly experience, together with regular hot deals and limited-time offers which present outstanding value. Customers can pay using their Debit Card, Credit Card, Doha Miles, Doha Bank Account while enjoying full online transaction security, or pay cash on delivery.

The platform also offers a host of advantages for vendors and B2B customers, including access to a global marketplace, reduced operating costs, supply chain improvements and the opportunity to extend trading hours 24/7 all year round.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank Group, said, 'We are pleased to present our new upgraded Doha Sooq App, which aims to offer a smooth e-commerce experience to both our lifestyle customers and SMEs with the newly introduced unique features, appealing to shoppers and merchants alike. Doha Sooq prides itself as the go-to e-commerce shopping destination in Qatar thanks to its top-notch customer service, quality products and services offered along with cutting-edge technologies, which guarantee hassle-free and safe operations.'

