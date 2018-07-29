Doha Bank : names its 5th Al Dana Young Saver Winner

Another young saver receives valuable scholarship from Qatar's most popular savings scheme

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced Mr. A. S. N. AL THANI as the latest lucky winner in its Al Dana Young Saver scheme. The fifth winner of the year was revealed during an exciting prize draw ceremony, which took place recently at Doha Festival City Mall. The event was live-streamed on Doha Bank's social media platforms and held in the presence of VIP invitees and members of Doha Bank's senior management team.

Mr. A. S. N. AL THANI, whose name was selected among other 72 winners, secured a scholarship worth QAR 5,000. 'I am so grateful for this wonderful prize. I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and teaching me how to save every month, and also Doha Bank for providing me with this incredible opportunity. Saving can be both fun and rewarding, no matter what your age!' said Mr. A. S. N. AL THANI.

The Al Dana Young Savers account, which requires a minimum deposit of QAR 5,000 to open and aims to promote the concept of saving from a young age. The account gives young savers the opportunity to grow their savings and create a more financially secure future. In addition to the chance to win a scholarship worth QAR 5,000 every month, each Al Dana Young Saver is automatically entered into the Al Dana draw, which features dedicated cash prizes - including the chance to walk away with a whopping mega prize of QAR 2 million.

'Since its launch, Al Dana has created more than three thousand winners. It gives us great joy to see the younger generation embracing the savings concept and increasing the value of their money. Together with parents, it is our pleasure and duty to promote this practice from a very young age, which helps to build a brighter future for the next generation.' said Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank.

For further information on the Al Dana Saving Scheme, please send an SMS to 92610 with the keyword 'AL DANA' or visit dohabank.qa