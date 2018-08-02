Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Dole 14 oz. Classic Coleslaw with Designated Codes and Use-by-Date

Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Classic Coleslaw. The products being recalled are Dole 14 oz. Classic Coleslaw, UPC Code 7143001066, containing manufacturing codes W201004, W201005, W201006, W201007, and W201008 with time stamps after 23:21 through 02:00am (24 hr. military time), with a Use-by-date of 08-08-18, due to the possible presence of metal shavings in the product. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with the Recall.

The product code and Use-by-date are located on the front top right corner of the bag. The salads were distributed in CT, IL, IN, KY, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, WI.

No other salads or Dole Fresh Vegetables products are included in the Recall. Only the specific Product Codes, UPC codes and 08/08/18 Use-by-date identified above are included in the Recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Product Codes should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours per day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006114/en/