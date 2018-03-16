Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar retreats against yen as U.S. political worries rattle markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:18am CET
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level against the Japanese yen since early March on Friday on reports of more turmoil in the Trump administration, while other markets were quiet as investors remained cautious.

Concerns that U.S. trade tariffs could hurt the global economy and personnel changes at the heart of the U.S. administration have rattled markets in recent days, pushing the dollar on to the back foot and leaving the yen as the main beneficiary.

Commerzbank said the yen was also boosted by domestic factors, particularly confusion about when and how the Bank of Japan could start to ease record levels of monetary stimulus. Analysts at the bank said the BoJ was "sounding indefinably hawkish."

"Hardly surprising that in that case the smallest cause (such as news from Washington) is enough to cause dollar-yen weakness," they said in a note.

The yen, which has strengthened from around 113 yen per dollar at the start of the year, rose 0.6 percent to 105.645, its highest since March 6. The Japanese currency tends to perform well in times of market uncertainty, and also advanced against other currencies - the euro was down 0.50 percent at 130.24 yen <EURJPY=>.

Following an overnight bounce, the dollar resumed its recent decline and fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies <.DXY> on concerns about the shake-up inside President Donald Trump's administration and as next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting comes into focus.

Trump has decided to replace his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. currency took a hit after Trump dismissed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as investors grew increasingly nervous about the direction U.S. policy might now take following a series departures by key members of staff.

"The best explanation for the impact the ongoing personnel changes taking place in the White House is that the dollar stands to weaken as it gets easier for President Trump to pursue protectionist policies," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.

The euro ticked higher to $1.2322 <EUR=>, with traders pointing to greenback weakness given there was little in the way of data on Friday to drive the single currency.

Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.3957 <GBP=>, buoyed by media reports that Britain had made significant progress in its talks with the European Union to secure a transition deal.

The Canadian dollar retreated to an eight-month low after soft housing data reinforced views that the Bank of Canada could slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The loonie also came under pressure after President Trump's comments on commerce with Canada renewed trade concerns.

The Canadian dollar traded down 0.1 percent at C$1.3064 per dollar <CAD=D4> after reaching C$1.3072, its weakest since late June 2017.

(GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2018 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.52% 82.389 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.35% 130.344 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.74% 76.686 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aNorth Korea Is Making Millions of Dollars Selling Power to China
DJ
05:45aForeign-Student Enrollments at Risk as Trump Administration Targets China
DJ
05:45aU.K.'s Post-Brexit Future Hinges on the U.S.
DJ
05:45aDo You Own Bitcoin? The IRS Is Coming for You -- Tax Report
DJ
05:43aSouthern European debt outperforms as ECB's Praet flags elusive inflation
RE
05:20aGreece's Energean IPO to raise $500 million for Israeli gas project
RE
05:18aDollar retreats against yen as U.S. political worries rattle markets
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10aBike-sharing companies face an uphill ride in U.S.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : +70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA ANALYTICS MARKET BASED ON MARKET R..
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5PRAXAIR : PRAXAIR : European Commission Suspends Linde-Praxair Merger Review

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.