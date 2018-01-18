Dollywood : Announces Spring Mix Music Series Schedule, Festival of Nations Lineup

With Dollywood’s “Season of Showstoppers” now on the horizon, and with
the buzz surrounding Dollywood’s Spring Mix continuing to grow, excited
concert-goers can begin circling dates on the calendar as the lineup has
been set for the park’s impressive new music series. During 2018, guests
also will be treated to an exciting new Festival of Nations lineup,
thrilling summer shows and more great entertainment throughout the
season.
With so many new entertainment options (all included with park
admission) available next year, Dollywood officials have developed a new
option for guests looking to enjoy it all. New multi-day tickets allow
guests to purchase tickets good for two or three days, providing them
more flexibility to enjoy performances across multiple days during their
visit to the award-winning park.
The season begins with Dollywood’s Festival of Nations (March 17-April
9), a fascinating festival that offers a captivating glimpse at a number
of cultures from across the globe. Three internationally-known
groups—all new to Dollywood in 2018—headline this season’s festival. The
National Dance Company of Siberia, The Flamenco Kings starring Los
Vivancos, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo—who worked with Dolly on her 1996
album Treasures—bring three unique, high-energy shows to
Dollywood.
Also new to Festival of Nations in 2018 is JigJam, a quartet from the
heart of Ireland that blends traditional Irish music with bluegrass to
create a new genre known as “Celtgrass.” Perennial Festival of Nations
favorites including the Caribbean’s Invaders Steel Drum Orchestra and
Ecuador’s Atahualpa return to provide guests a fun, educational escape
around the world without leaving the heart of the Smokies.
Dollywood’s Spring Mix (April 11-29) features three weeks of stellar
performances across multiple genres. The impressive roster of Spring Mix
artists have combined to earn 42 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, 25
Grammys, 12 Country Music Association Awards, 10 American Country Music
Awards, four American Music Association Awards and 56 Dove Awards.
The first week includes classic country artists like Crystal Gayle,
Shenandoah, Pam Tillis and Dollywood entertainment alumnus, Suzy
Bogguss. The second week plays host to inspirational artists including
Amy Grant, The Blind Boys of Alabama and comedienne Chonda Pierce – also
known as “The Queen of Clean.” Classic artists like The Marshall Tucker
Band, The Drifters, and The Atlanta Rhythm Section entertain park guests
during the final week of the event.
2018 Dollywood Spring Mix Concert Schedule*
Week One (Country)
Wednesday, April
11- Crystal Gayle and Suzy Bogguss
Thursday, April 12- Shenandoah
and Restless Heart
Friday, April 13- Janie Fricke and The Malpass
Brothers
Saturday, April 14- Connie Smith and Mandy Barnett
Sunday,
April 15- T.G. Sheppard and Sylvia
Monday, April 16- Pam Tillis and
Exile
Tuesday, April 17- DOLLYWOOD CLOSED
Week Two (Inspirational)
Wednesday,
April 18- Amy Grant and The Martins
Thursday, April 19- Chonda
Pierce and Triumphant Quartet
Friday, April 20- David Phelps and
Wayne Watson
Saturday, April 21- Blind Boys of Alabama and Dallas
Holm
Sunday, April 22- The McKameys and Carman
Monday, April
23- Selah and Larnelle Harris
Tuesday, April 24- DOLLYWOOD CLOSED
Week Three (Classic)
Wednesday, April
25- The Marshall Tucker Band and The Drifters
Thursday, April 26-
Orleans and Al Stewart
Friday, April 27- Atlanta Rhythm Section and
Maureen McGovern
Saturday, April 28- Firefall and In My Life: A
Beatles Tribute
Sunday, April 29- Debby Boone and The Tams
*Artists currently scheduled to appear. Performer listed first appears
in DP’s Celebrity Theater; performer listed second appears at Showstreet
Palace Theater. Artists at DP’s Celebrity Theater have two one-hour
performances (2 and 5 p.m.), while those at Showstreet Palace Theater
have three 40-minutes performances (2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.).
Dollywood’s popular Barbeque & Bluegrass (May 25-June 10) adds an extra
week in 2018 and includes performances by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage,
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Dailey & Vincent, The Grascals, and many
more.
Dollywood’s Summer Celebration (June 16-Aug. 5) is just that—a time to
celebrate making memories with family at a place everyone enjoys! This
summertime event features extended park hours, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
(park hours are extended to midnight on June 30 and July 7). America’s
Got Talent finalists iLuminate bring their electrified glow-in-the-dark
costumes to perform dynamic dance routines and illusions which will
mesmerize guests, while DRUMLine Live! creates a synchronized musical
masterpiece based on the hit 2002 movie Drumline—but it’s not the
typical halftime performance! To complete the day, the park’s festive
nightly fireworks show is a colorful extravaganza set to uplifting music
which celebrates the fun of Dollywood after dark!
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 28-Nov. 3)
provides more fall family fun with the expansion of the new
guest-favorite Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the largest Southern gospel
event in America. Dollywood is open until 9 p.m. every night during the
festival. Celebrating a decade of being honored as the Best Christmas
Event at any theme park worldwide, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas
presented by Humana (Nov. 10- Jan. 5, 2019) provides the perfect holiday
atmosphere to put families in the Christmas spirit. For the first time,
the park is open every day during the festival, except for Christmas Eve
and Christmas Day. For guests who wander through the park’s more than
four million holiday lights, enjoy the spectacular holiday performances
and warm Christmas atmosphere, or taste the holiday-themed food, it is
easy to understand why it has become a family tradition for so many.
Dollywood won the 2017 Golden Ticket from Amusement Today for
Best Entertainment at any theme park in the world. The honor was the
ninth consecutive triumph for the park in that category. With Parton’s
commitment to show-stopping entertainment in 2018, Dollywood looks to
lead the way in securing its 10th victory in the category.
For questions about Dollywood’s Season of Showstoppers, please visit www.dollywood.com
or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.
