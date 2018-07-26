Log in
Domestic Freight Market in the US 2018-2022| Growing Adoption of Technology in Logistics Industry to Boost Growth| Technavio

07/26/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the domestic freight market in the US to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005755/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the domestic freight market in the US from 2 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the domestic freight market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the domestic freight market in the US 2018-2022. The automated logistics solutions such as automated trucks, drone delivery, and automated guided vehicles are anticipated to gain traction in the domestic freight market in the US. The rising cost of fuel, maintenance, and labor have been affecting the profitability of trucking players negatively. Many logistics players are investing in automated logistic solutions to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Another major trend that is being witnessed in the market is the increasing focus on green energy solutions. Logistics companies are adopting green energy solutions such as alternative fuel options to power road freight vehicles and electric and autonomous vehicles because of the uncertainty in fuel prices, government regulations, and environmental concerns.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the domestic freight market in the US is the growing e-commerce market in the US:

Domestic freight market in the US: Growing e-commerce market in the US

The expanding e-commerce industry is anticipated to outpace the conventional retail system during the forecast period. As a result, e-commerce companies will require to achieve a high order fulfillment rate with reduced errors and maximum efficiency. This has led to an increased requirement for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, and freight forwarding.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution, “Revenue generation in the e-commerce industry mainly depends on the supply side of the supply chain. The demand for logistics services is expected to increase with the expansion of the retail e-commerce market in the US. By 2022, the e-commerce retail sales share will be 16%-17% of the total retail sales in the US.”

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
