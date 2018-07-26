Domestic Freight Market in the US 2018-2022| Growing Adoption of Technology in Logistics Industry to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the domestic freight market in the US to grow at a
CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
The growing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is one of
the major trends being witnessed in the domestic
freight market in the US 2018-2022. The automated logistics
solutions such as automated trucks, drone delivery, and automated guided
vehicles are anticipated to gain traction in the domestic freight market
in the US. The rising cost of fuel, maintenance, and labor have been
affecting the profitability of trucking players negatively. Many
logistics players are investing in automated logistic solutions to
sustain in the highly competitive market.
Another major trend that is being witnessed in the market is the
increasing focus on green energy solutions. Logistics companies are
adopting green energy solutions such as alternative fuel options to
power road freight vehicles and electric and autonomous vehicles because
of the uncertainty in fuel prices, government regulations, and
environmental concerns.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the domestic freight market in the US is the growing
e-commerce market in the US:
Domestic freight market in the US: Growing
e-commerce market in the US
The expanding e-commerce industry is anticipated to outpace the
conventional retail system during the forecast period. As a result,
e-commerce companies will require to achieve a high order fulfillment
rate with reduced errors and maximum efficiency. This has led to an
increased requirement for efficient delivery systems, inventory
management, and freight forwarding.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation
and distribution, “Revenue generation in the e-commerce industry
mainly depends on the supply side of the supply chain. The demand for
logistics services is expected to increase with the expansion of the
retail e-commerce market in the US. By 2022, the e-commerce retail sales
share will be 16%-17% of the total retail sales in the US.”
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
