Dommo Energia : Changes in the Statutory Audit Committee

- Changes in the Statutory Audit Committee -

Rio de Janeiro, February 22nd, 2018 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3:

DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), announces to the market that Mr. Rafael Estanislau Gonçalves and Mr.

Guilherme Angelo Lopes were elected to the positions of Independent Members of the Statutory Audit Committee, in accordance with the requirements set forth in CVM Rule No. 308/09, as amended, replacing Mr. Carlos Roberto de Oliveira Pauseiro and Mr. Willian de Mello Magalhães Jr.

Rafael Estanislau Gonçalves is an economist graduated at IBMEC Business School and holds a Master's degree in Finance from EPGE/FGV. He holds the title of Master in Business Administration from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and from the New York University (Stern Business School). Mr.

Gonçalves was a career employee at IRB Brasil Resseguros, Petrobras and BNDES, when acted as a Fiscal Council member of AES Communication Rio and Eletropaulo Telecom, as well as a member of the Economic and Finance Committee of Vale Soluções em Energia. Mr. Gonçalves is a certified Fiscal Council member by Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa - IBGC.

Guilherme Angelo Lopes holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidade Paulista, and a MBA in Business Management from FGV, with emphasis in Finance, Controlling and Audit, and holds a post-graduate degree in Fraud Risks and Compliance Management from FIA/USP. He has experience in financial statements auditing in accordance with the Brazilian accounting practices, operational audit, activities of internal control related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and fraud analysis. He had a six year career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, acted in the internal audit department of Redecard and Celistics, where he was responsible for the internal audit of eighteen countries in the Americas and held the position of Internal Audit Manager at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

Rio de Janeiro, February 22nd, 2018

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

