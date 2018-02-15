Don Lee Farms : Introduces First Organic Raw Plant-Based Burger — Made With Plants, Not With Science

Don Lee Farms, a family food company based in California, becomes the
first to produce and nationally distribute Organic Plant-Based Raw
Burgers. The burger “bleeds” organic beet juice and sizzles on the grill
from organic vegetable-based fats just like beef. The breakthrough raw
burger, made with beans and seeds, is certified organic, vegan, non-GMO
and gluten-free. The burger is free from artificial ingredients or
preservatives.
Don Lee Farms Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers. The first organic plant-based raw burger made with sustainable organic ingredients. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We have been a supplier of plant-based proteins for many years, and as
the leading manufacturer of organic veggie burgers in the country, we
are excited to introduce another plant-based burger,” said Donald
Goodman, President, Don Lee Farms. “Our customers are looking for an
alternative to a raw beef burger and we responded with a healthier
approach — making a burger with organic plants. We challenge everyone to
look at the ingredients found in other plant-based raw burgers currently
being sold, you would be surprised.”
For decades, Don Lee Farms has manufactured a variety of vegetarian and
plant-based foods served in restaurants and sold to national retail
markets, including Costco Wholesale® and Whole Foods Markets®. They have
been the industry leader in large-scale manufacturing of burgers since
Donald launched the company with a single burger former in 1982. Today,
they continue a second and third-generation family tradition of food
innovation.
“It’s a burger made with plants, not with science,” said Danny Goodman,
Product Development, Don Lee Farms. “As people choose to consume less
meat, they expect a burger alternative to be made with simple, wholesome
and recognizable ingredients. This is the burger for them. This product
is another example of what our team develops by focusing on each
ingredient’s purpose. Because we crafted this burger from organic and
responsible sources, it’s truly the only sustainable replacement for a
raw beef burger.”
The new Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers will be available at your local
club store and market. Fully cook to 165° on a grill or skillet and
enjoy.
About Don Lee Farms
Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned food
manufacturer and leading national supplier of organic and conventional
food products. They are the leading national producer of organic veggie
burgers. Don Lee Farms produces meat, vegetarian and plant-based foods
for retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer
products and end items are sold at Costco Wholesale®, Whole Foods
Markets® and Walmart® under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and
under brands of their partners. For more information, visit www.donleefarms.com and
follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.
