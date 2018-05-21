Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment : Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for Oct. 26 performance

PRESS RELEASE

Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for Oct. 26 performance

DOVER, Del. (May 21, 2018) -The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP Services at (800) 711-5882. Ticket prices range from $13-$18.

First formed in 1937 by Glenn Miller, the orchestra continues to thrill crowds worldwide, playing almost 300 shows per year in front of more than 500,000 people annually.

With a repertoire of more than 1,700 compositions, the Glenn Miller Orchestra's list of favorites include "Moonlight Serenade," "In The Mood," "Tuxedo Junction," "St. Louis Blues March," "Sunrise Serenade," "Little Brown Jug," and "Rhapsody in Blue."

The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been led by music director and vocalist Nick Hilscher since January 2012. Hilscher, who began his professional career in the 1990s as a teenager, has been featured on several albums with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, including "On The Air" and "Steppin' Out."

Hilscher released his latest solo album "Young and Foolish," in 2010, which features the music of Nat "King" Cole, Buddy Holly, Roger Miller, Cole Porter, Elvis Presley and Hank Williams Sr.

To purchase tickets, or for more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino events, visit doverdowns.com or call VIP services at 800-711-5882.

Owned by Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino®is a premier gaming entertainment resort destination in Delaware. Operations consist of a 500-room, AAA-rated Four Diamond hotel with full service spa/salon and gaming options including slots, tables, poker, online gambling, Keno, professional football parlay betting, nationwide horse racing simulcasts and live harness racing November through April. Amenities include the Rollins Center®ballroom, 41,500 square feet of event space, 13 restaurants/bars/lounges, and retail shops.