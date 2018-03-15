Dow Industrials Edge Higher

By Michael Wursthorn and Mike Bird

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Thursday, as some investors took advantage of the market's ongoing slump to help the blue-chip index snap a three-session losing streak.

Despite the Dow's gain, stocks wobbled throughout the day, and the S&P 500 finished lower for a fourth consecutive session, its longest run of daily losses since early December. The Nasdaq Composite fell for a third straight day.

The elimination of a key tax benefit for some pipeline companies sent shares of energy companies reeling and sapped indexes of their upward momentum. Stocks fell further on reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents.

All the while, investors continued to assess the implications of the Trump administration's protectionist trade agenda, and some stepped in to buy the depressed shares of manufacturers after new data showed better-than-expected production output.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded in a range of 301 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq bounced along the flatline before turning lower after the initial report on Mr. Mueller's subpoena.

"A Mueller headline isn't going to do any favors for the market right now," said Michael Antonelli, a trader for R.W. Baird & Co. "It had been weak all day, and this unsettled it further."

The Dow industrials rose 115.54 points, or 0.5%, to 24873.66. The S&P 500 declined 2.15 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2747.33, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 15.07 points, or 0.2%, to 7481.74.

Energy companies, which had been trading higher earlier in the day, fell after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission eliminated certain master limited partnerships' income-tax allowance on cost of service rates. Williams shed $1.45, or 5.2%, to $26.69, while EQT fell 2.72, or 5.2%, to 49.73.

The NYSE Alerian MLP Index, a widely tracked barometer for the sector, fell 4.6%, its biggest drop this year.

Materials companies were also among the S&P 500's biggest decliners, extending the sector's losses for the week to 3.3%. Chemical companies, a sector that would face higher costs by constructing new facilities under the tariffs, were hit particularly hard, with Monsanto declining 5.95, or 4.8%, to 117.20 and Mosaic falling 71 cents, or 2.6%, to 26.39.

Declines among packaging and metals companies also dragged the sector down.

Industrial companies were one of the S&P 500's few gainers, supported by fresh data showing solid growth in manufacturing activity in New York state. Caterpillar, a Dow component, added 2.03, or 1.3%, to 154.57.

The bull market is struggling to regain some of its momentum at a time when many investors are already worried that more trade tariffs, along with aggressive responses from key U.S. allies such as the European Union, could crimp growth around the world and put a damper on earnings among U.S. conglomerates, manufacturers and other businesses -- which had been crucial components to the rally's upswing last year.

President Donald Trump is now considering a package of anti-China measures, including tariffs on some imports, to pressure Beijing to end requirements that U.S. companies transfer technology to Chinese firms.

"Protectionist policies, at the end of the day, are bad for the market," said Tom Manning, chief executive of F.L. Putnam Investment Management Co., a $1.7 billion advisory firm. "They can be inflationary and there's not a lot of good that can come from those types of policies."

The S&P 500 continues to trade about halfway between its January record and its early February lows more than a month after fears about inflation rising faster than expected caused a sharp selloff.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.5% to break a two-day losing run. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.3% higher. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.3%.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at [email protected] and Mike Bird at [email protected]