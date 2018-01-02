Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Anthony S. Bianchi Takes a New Approach to Occupational Medicine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 04:01am CET

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2018 / Ever since Dr. Anthony S. Bianchi was a child, he's felt in tune with nature. His upbringing in Denver, Colorado showed him how much there was to appreciate the beauty of the everyday, and his travels in later life have kept him grounded and refreshed. Today, Dr. Bianchi brings that attitude to a thriving Occupation Medicine Practice in Fresno, California.

Beginnings

Dr. Bianchi grew up in scenic Colorado, breathing in the beauty of the scenery. As a boy, his father's military post led him to Italy, where he was able to get his first taste of travel and adventure. When he returned to Colorado, he knew his travels were not at an end. His curiosity about the natural world, mixed with a desire to help his community, led him to pursue an undergraduate degree in biopsychology from UC Santa Barbara. His studies there led him on a new path entirely. As a young man studying the complexities of the human brain and learning about how biological factors determine human behavior, Dr. Bianchi knew he needed to follow his passion and pursue a degree in medicine.

Schooling

After graduating, Dr. Anthony S. Bianchi found himself in the diverse city of Houston, Texas, where he started to pursue a degree in medicine at the University of Texas. It was here where he found his calling working with community members to make a difference in their physical and mental health and well-being. His work with patients distinguished him as a promising young professional and caused the American Association of Laparoscopists to give him the Top Resident Award. He was also given the Chief Resident Teaching Award during his residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston.

Travels

Dr. Bianchi has always been passionate about travel and adventure, even as a child. His travels have brought him all over the world, from the beauty of the Pacific Northwest to the beaches of Mexico and the rolling hills of the Italian countryside. When Dr. Bianchi isn't traveling or working, he's helping his community by giving back. For the past few years, Dr. Bianchi has been proud to lend his services as a volunteer to local faith-based groups and recovery programs. He also cares very deeply about raising awareness about human trafficking and slavery and regularly donates to the A21 Campaign.

Today

In working with the people of Fresno, Dr. Bianchi has found his true calling. His work with the farmers of the Fresno community has shown him how valuable occupational medicine can be in the lives of workers. Although Dr. Bianchi's travels have brought him all over the world, he's proud to call the central valley region home. In addition to the richness of its culture and physical beauty, Fresno is one of the most hard-working cities in California's Central Valley region, providing the state with a huge amount of its signature produce each year. He's proud to be able to serve his community and help workers get back on their feet after an injury.

SOURCE: Dr. Anthony Bianchi


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aDJOil Futures Reverse Early Drop in Asian Trading
05:39aDJGLOBAL MARKETS : Hong Kong and China Lead Gains -- Update
05:33a SOTHEBYS : Liftoff for luxury home sales
05:22a SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : Chenming Paper plans to issue up to US$1bn bonds
05:22a KACHIKWU : FG to Review NNPC’s $6bn Oil Swaps
05:21a Physician/ Medical Services
05:15a AUTOMATED : repair of Automated Systems for commercial inspection of trains and wagons (ASKO PV), Automated Commercial Inspection Systems.
05:10a True Leaf Exercises Option to Purchase 40-Acre Site in Lumby, B.C. to Build Cannabis Production Facility
05:08a TRUE LEAF MEDICINE : Exercises Option to Purchase 40-Acre Site in Lumby, B.C. to Build Cannabis Production Facility
05:08a NEW US TAX RULE MAY HELP APPLE BUY NETFLIX : Analysts
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales growth in 2018
3BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the ..
4Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
5GAZAL : Change in substantial holding

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.