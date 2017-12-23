Dr. Ashwini Anand of London Kentucky Weaves a Better Cardiovascular Healthcare Service With The Good Heart Corporation

Dr. Ashwini Anand is one of the sought-after cardiology experts in London, KY. His expertise as an Interventional Cardiology Specialist has paved the way for a group practice which he devotes to the Good Heart Corporation.

Being known as a down-to-earth and knowledgeable physician, Dr. Anand has created a lasting impact on local residents to make him stand out with his practice. People know him as the kindest doctor because of how he deals with his patients.

One exemplary example of how he shows great affection for his patients is when he comforted a patient by sitting beside her bed and holding her hands until her family arrived. This act alone shows how he is strongly devoted to the wellness of each and every patient he handles.

Dr. Ashwani Anand has come a long way with his practice as a cardiologist. Growing in a remote city in India, he was well aware from childhood of what the future holds for him. His parents were school teachers who raised him to have a bigger understanding of what his purpose in life is. And they never had anything lavish because they only earned enough for the whole family.

Dr. Anand´s first name means, 'Doctor to the Angel' in his native tongue. This is what literally held him to become one of the leading cardiology experts in the field. Also, his purpose in life was greatly upheld when he graduated from medical school in the Top 1% of the graduating class.

The future looked bright for Dr. Anand when he immigrated to the US. He completed his residency at the Cook County Hospital where he was able to hone his craft. Working for numerous hospitals, also allowed him to cultivate his proficiency in Interventional Cardiology.

Dr. Anand has been continuously an affiliate of leading hospitals around the area including Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Baptist Health Hospital Corbin, Saint Joseph London, University of Kentucky Hospital, and Manchester Memorial Hospital to name a few.

With 30 years of experience in the medical field, he is one of the trusted physicians most people look for. The Good Heart Corporation is able to provide local residents with the best quality of cardiology care through leading physicians like Dr. Anand.

Working with the highest quality of service and the experienced medical team brings a brighter future for local residents who are in need of cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

To make an appointment with Doctor Ashwini Anand in London, Kentucky today please visit: https://www.patientfusion.com/doctor/ashwini-anand-md-facc-49193



SOURCE: Doctor Ashwini Anand