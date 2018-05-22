Dr. David U'Prichard Joins CerSci Therapeutics' Advisory Board

DALLAS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CerSci Therapeutics, a non-opioid, small molecule drug development firm based in Dallas, Texas, has added seasoned pharmaceutical leader David U'Prichard to their Advisory Board. Dr. U'Prichard is the Advisory Board Chair and member of the Board of Managers of BioMotiv LLC. He is also a director of Arix Bioscience plc, a public global healthcare and life science company focused on generating value from the development and commercialization of innovative technologies.

"CerSci is honored to have Dr. David U'Prichard join in our mission to develop a new generation of pain therapeutics," said CerSci's President Dr. Lucas Rodriguez. "Dr. U'Prichard will contribute to CerSci's strategy primarily related to our business model and development objectives."

Dr. U'Prichard stated, "I've been following CerSci's progress, and I am thrilled to now be joining at this opportune time. This team has made rapid progress in developing a truly innovative pain therapeutic, which has captured the attention of the industry."

About Dr. David U'Prichard

From 2005 until 2009, David was a Venture Partner at Red Abbey Venture Partners. During 2003 – 2005, he was a Venture Partner for Apax Partners Ltd. and Care Capital LLC. From 1999 to 2003 he was CEO of 3-Dimensional Pharmaceuticals. During that time he took 3DP public and secured large collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson. In March 2003, 3DP become a part of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D.

From 1997 to 1999, Dr. U'Prichard served as Chairman of Research and Development at SmithKline Beecham, managing 8000 R&D staff, and a portfolio of 200 projects. Prior to SmithKline Beecham, he worked for ICI/Zeneca from 1986 to 1997, as Executive Vice President and International Research Director from 1994 to 1997. While at Zeneca and SmithKline Beecham, Dr. U'Prichard oversaw the discovery and development of a number of successful drugs including Seroquel®, Accolate®, Avandia® and Iressa®.

Previously, Dr. U'Prichard as CSO was instrumental in the launch of Nova Pharmaceuticals following an academic career as tenured Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Neurobiology at Northwestern University Medical School, and his postdoctoral fellowship at The Johns Hopkins University. Dr. U'Prichard received his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Kansas, and his B.S. in Pharmacology with first-class honors from the University of Glasgow. He has held academic appointments at Northwestern University, The Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pennsylvania and is an Honorary Professor at the University of Glasgow. He is also an author of more than 100 primary and review publications, was a founding co-editor of Molecular Neurobiology, co-editor of Epinephrine in the Central Nervous System and has served as a member of various editorial boards.

Dr. U'Prichard chairs the boards of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Vala Sciences, Dual Therapeutics, and Orca Pharmaceuticals. He also serves on the board of directors of Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, and Splash Pharmaceuticals. Dr. U'Prichard was Chairman of the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Association 2004-2005, and has served on the boards of BIO, BioAdvance, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and the Bioethics Institute of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. U'Prichard was Chair of the Executive Board of Stratified Medicine Scotland, a national academic-industry consortium supported by the Government of Scotland. Dr. U'Prichard was a consultant for Booz & Co., and is a board member of the International House of Philadelphia, and ex-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, The Wilma Theater.

About CerSci Therapeutics

With a focus on alleviating human suffering and rescuing society from the on-going opioid crisis, CerSci Therapeutics is poised to deliver a new generation of non-opioid medicines to treat acute postoperative and chronic neuropathic pain (painful diabetic neuropathy). CT-044 is a non-metal based, orally bioavailable, small molecule Radical Species Decomposition Accelerant (RSDAx) of both peroxynitrite and hydrogen peroxide. CerSci is currently preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CT-044 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will enable human clinical trials.

