Dr. Margo Roberts Joins Celyad’s Board of Directors and Scientific Committee

Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Brussels and
Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that
Dr. Margo Roberts is joining Celyad’s Board of Director and its
scientific committee.
Dr. Margo Roberts, Ph.D., served as Chief Scientific Officer at Kite
Pharma Inc. (acquired by Gilead in October 2017) starting in 2013, where
she built a talented research organization that played an instrumental
role in the successful development of Yescarta®, and the
clinical advancement of additional CAR/TCR-engineered T-cell therapies.
Most recently, Dr. Roberts served as Senior Vice President of Discovery
Research at Kite Pharma focusing on the development of next generation
therapeutic approaches, including heading up Kite’s universal allogeneic
T-cell programs.
Dr. Roberts has almost three decades of biomedical research experience
in both biotechnology and academia. Prior to her tenure at Kite Pharma,
Dr. Roberts was Principal Scientist and Director of Immune and Cell
Therapy at Cell Genesys, Inc., where she led the development and
application of CAR technology to T-cells and stem cells, culminating in
the very first CAR T-cell trial initiated in 1994. Dr. Roberts was also
an associate professor at the University of Virginia, has authored over
thirty scientific publications, and is the inventor on thirteen issued
US patents and three published US patent applications related to CAR
technology and tumor vaccine therapies. Dr. Roberts received both her
Bachelor of Science degree with honors and her Ph.D. degree from the
University of Leeds in England.
Dr. Roberts’ appointment at Celyad’s Board is effective immediately.
Dr. Christian Homsy, CEO of Celyad: “Margo’s experience in CAR
technology is coming at a critical juncture for Celyad, as we pivot our
unique approach to CAR-T from proof of concept to optimization. Margo
has been instrumental in the success of Kite Pharma and the development
of Yescarta®. I am thrilled that, amongst all
options that Margo had, she has chosen to join Celyad. With Dr. David
Gilham, Ph.D., our VP of R&D, Margo will provide input into the
scientific strategy of the company. Margo will be part of our scientific
quest to bring breakthrough pioneering therapies to cancer patients
worldwide. “
Dr. Margo Roberts, Ph.D., added: “I am honored to join
Celyad’s Board of Directors at such a transformative time for the
company and the field of engineered immuno-oncology. I believe that
Celyad’s NK receptor-based technology as well as its non-gene edited
allogeneic approach have enormous potential for the treatment of cancer,
and I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the board
members, David Gilham and other talented individuals associated with
Celyad in this endeavour. I am really looking forward to leveraging my
prior experience and on-going passion for innovative science to help
advance Celyad’s pipeline and bring ground-breaking therapies to cancer
patients”.
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes
its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell
platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and
hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D),
is currently evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to
assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of
autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five
solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and
pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia
and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01
therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or
preconditioning chemotherapy is also assessed in a full clinical
development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal
cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert,
Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the
Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American
Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the
ticker symbol CYAD.
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding the safety and efficacy of CYAD-01 and the new mAb
manufacturing method used to manufacture this drug product candidate;
statements concerning the ongoing and planned clinical development of
CYAD-01. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual results,
financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of
Celyad, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular it should
be noted that the interim data summarized above are preliminary in
nature. There is limited data concerning safety and clinical activity
following treatment with the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These
results may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies
involving the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These forward-looking
statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, including statements about: the initiation,
timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical
trials, and our research and development programs; our ability to
advance drug product candidates into, and successfully complete,
clinical trials; our ability to successfully manufacture drug product
for our clinical trials, including with our new mAb manufacturing
process and with respect to manufacturing drug product with the desired
number of T cells under our clinical trial protocols; our reliance on
the success of our drug product candidates, including our dependence on
the regulatory approval of CYAD-01 in the United States and Europe and
subsequent commercial success of CYAD-01, both of which may never occur;
the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our
ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the
commercialization of our drug product candidates, if approved; the
pricing and reimbursement of our drug product candidates, if approved;
the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our
business, drug product candidates and technology; the scope of
protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual
property rights covering our drug product candidates and technology; our
ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or
otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary
technology of third parties; cost associated with enforcing or defending
intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or violation;
product liability; and other claims; regulatory development in the
United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; estimates of
our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for
additional financing; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration
agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; our
ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional
grant funding; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug
product candidates, if approved; our financial performance; developments
relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing
therapies and statements regarding future revenue, hiring plans,
expenses, capital expenditures, capital requirements and share
performance. A further list and description of these risks,
uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad’s U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its
Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018 and
subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the
reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad’s actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to
update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect
any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based, unless required by law or regulation.
