News : Companies
Drawn To Discover Uses Imagination and Creativity to Educate for Peace in 2018

12/29/2017 | 05:01pm CET

Chicago, IL, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The visual literacy program, Drawn To Discover, has launched a new project designed to teach children the importance of PEACE in our society. Inspired to counteract the pervasive negativity generated from social media and the 24-hour news cycle, DrawnToDiscover.com co-founder, Wendy Anderson Halperin, decided it was time for action. She saw firsthand the need to focus on PEACE with children and to empower them to spread kindness and positivity through their choices and actions.

Children draw the Peace Heart with drawntodiscover.com and Drawn To Peace


A brief example of Drawn To Peace lessons on drawntodiscover.com


Ms. Wendy explained, “I had an epiphany at an education conference once. Listening to a speaker share the way we teach history in school, it became clear that the vast majority of the content we teach to our children is conflict and war. I realized then and there that, as a society and an education system, we need to study more PEACE. We need to promote learning to compromise and create peace even more importantly than war and conflict. I decided to make that my goal.”

With this inspiration, Ms. Wendy set out to create the Drawn To Peace project at DrawnToDiscover.com. Drawn to Peace is a curriculum comprised of over 70 lessons which study people of history who promoted peace and spread goodwill. Ms. Wendy delves into important and fun facts about a breadth of historical figures and teaches children some of their famous quotes. Joining her on this exploration are gender- and race-neutral mice characters who can relate to children of all backgrounds. These fun characters guide and illustrate this important project, helping the children to follow along and create a lesson that is meaningful to them.

As one of Ms. Wendy’s students, Justin, puts it, “It’s kind of fun because not only is it drawing, but it’s learning. I learned a lot of stuff and it made my mind grow a lot better.”

The Drawn To Peace project can be accessed in multiple ways. Users who are subscribers to DrawnToDiscover.com now have access to this great product along with the general literacy and learning platform, Drawn To Connections. Additionally, families and educators who only want the Peace project, can purchase it as a stand-alone product for a low, one-time price providing access for a full year here: https://drawntodiscover.com/product/drawn-to-peace-supplemental-course/.

Drawn To Discover is built on years of research and development in the classroom. Academic studies have shown that by developing fine motor skills, children have a greater ability to learn, comprehend, and develop. This is the support that drives Drawn To Discover and is now expanded with the launch of Drawn To Peace.

About Drawn To Discover, LLC

 

DRAWN TO DISCOVER is a progressive and pioneering visual literacy and learning solution for children. We manifest creativity and self confidence through interactive ENRICHMENT video lessons built to develop fine motor skills into cognitive growth. Happiness is our magic ingredient.

