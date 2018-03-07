Dresner Partners Advised Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago, S.C. on Its Sale to Prelude Fertility

CHICAGO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and IMAP member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago, S.C. (Advanced Fertility) on its sale to Prelude Fertility, a portfolio company of Lee Equity Partners, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1997 by Dr. Richard Sherbahn, an accomplished reproductive endocrinologist and researcher, Advanced Fertility is a highly successful operator of three in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics in the Chicagoland area. Advanced Fertility currently maintains a staff of 33 employees across its locations, led by Sherbahn and fellow reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists Dr. Michelle Catenacci and Dr. Gary Jones. Advanced Fertility is nationally recognized for its high IVF and egg donation success rates, which are among the highest in the country.

“We would like to thank the team at Dresner Partners for their tireless dedication in helping us complete this transaction,” said Richard Sherbahn, MD, Founder of Advanced Fertility.

Michelle Catenacci, MD, Partner at Advanced Fertility added, “The Advanced Fertility team is excited to join forces with Prelude Fertility. Combined with Prelude Fertility, we are better positioned to accelerate growth and bring our fertility services to new patients.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We are excited that Advanced Fertility and Prelude Fertility completed this transaction. Advanced Fertility has developed an unparalleled reputation for clinical excellence, both in Chicagoland and nationally. Patients of both providers will benefit from broader services and solutions.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners and Vice Chairman of IMAP said, “Investment in the fertility industry continues to grow to meet the burgeoning consumer demand for assisted reproductive technologies. I want to commend Mitchell Stern and Brian Schofield from the Dresner team for their hard work on this quality transaction.”

Dresner Partners is a leading investment bank in the fertility industry having advised several clients on many notable transactions including: RMA of New Jersey on its merger with IVI; IGENOMIX on its sale to Charme Capital Partners, Amadeus Capital Partners, Aleph Capital, and Graham Snudden; and Advanced Fertility on its sale to Prelude Fertility.

About Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago, S.C.

Founded in 1997, Advanced Fertility was established to provide best-in-class infertility specialty testing and treatment services. Through its network of three clinics, Advanced Fertility offers basic infertility services as well as advanced assisted reproductive technologies (ART) services such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and egg donation. More information is available at www.advancedfertility.com.

About Prelude Fertility

Prelude is a comprehensive fertility company focused on providing people with the best options for meeting their family-building goals. Using a proactive approach to fertility care, Prelude aims to improve people’s chances of having healthy babies when they are ready. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Martín Varsavsky, Lee Equity Partners, Reproductive Biology Associates and MyEggBank, the company was established to give men and women more reproductive choices and greater control over their biological clocks. More information is available at www.PreludeFertility.com.

About Dresner Partners / IMAP

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnership focused on the middle market. Founded in 1973, IMAP has more than 60 offices across the globe that work together seamlessly to deliver exceptional value to its clients. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, [email protected]

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (954)951-0272, [email protected]

Brian Schofield, Senior Vice President, (312)780-7227, [email protected]