Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. : Declares Monthly Distribution

07/30/2018 | 11:10pm CEST

On July 30, 2018, Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) today declared a distribution of $0.054 per share of common stock, payable on September 4, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2018. The ex-dividend date is August 13, 2018. The previous dividend declared in June was $0.054 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly could be changed by the Board of Directors.


© Business Wire 2018
