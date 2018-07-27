Drive, Dive and Fly with the New Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Buckle up for a new adventure while sitting in the driver’s seat of a
car, a submarine and a plane with the Nintendo
Labo: Vehicle Kit, launching on Sept. 14. This new Nintendo
Labo kit is designed to work with the Nintendo
Switch system*, and contains materials to build a variety of
customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, including a Car, a
Submarine, a Plane, a Pedal, two Keys and more. By inserting one of the
assembled Keys into any of the vehicles, players can enjoy a variety of
fun games and activities. Changing between vehicles while adventuring is
a cinch – simply pull the Key out of one and slot it into another to
transform from an airplane pilot to a submarine captain!
“Nintendo Labo is a collaborative and creative experience designed to
encourage imagination in people of all ages,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo
of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re
excited to offer a variety of fun gameplay experiences with Vehicle Kit,
and look forward to seeing the creative Nintendo Labo community continue
to grow.”
Since its introduction in April, Nintendo Labo has inspired new ways to
play by combining the family-friendly fun of DIY creations with the
technology of Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit will unlock
even more ways for people to make, play and discover together, as they
speed through races, battle cars equipped with extendable arms and
explore a mysterious world. Each vehicle features its own controls and
special moves, and with the second Key, players can even invite a
co-pilot along on their in-game journey. Interacting with the assembled
Toy-Con creations instantly translates into in-game actions to create a
truly immersive experience – from pulling the cord on the Car to pop a
wheelie, pushing the button on the Submarine to launch a grappling hook
and so much more.
As with every Nintendo Labo kit, Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit includes its
own unique Nintendo Switch software designed to work with the included
Toy-Con projects. Enjoy the fun of making each Toy-Con creation, playing
immersive games with them, discovering how they work and even inventing
new ways to play. All materials needed to complete each Toy-Con
creations are included – no glue, tape, or scissors required!
The possibilities of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit can be expanded even
further with Toy-Con Garage. This intuitive and interactive programming
tool is included with every Nintendo Labo kit and features a simple,
visual interface and handy tutorials designed for players of all ages.
Toy-Con Garage encourages players to experiment with the Toy-Con
creations they’ve built or craft their own original designs using handy
household items like paper cups, stickers and ribbon. With Toy-Con
Garage, the possibilities of Nintendo Labo become almost limitless –
players of all ages can enjoy hours of inventing, tinkering, crafting,
playing and enriching fun.
Pre-order the Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit from select retailers for a
suggested retail price of $69.99. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Labo website
for more information about Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit.
To start making, playing and discovering right now, check out the Nintendo
Labo: Variety Kit and Nintendo
Labo: Robot Kit, which are currently available in stores at
suggested retail prices of $69.99 and $79.99, respectively.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
*Nintendo Switch system required and is sold separately.
