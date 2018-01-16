Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DriveSavers : Data Recovery Opens First Location in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 07:01am CET

U.S. leader in data recovery expands service to London

DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions, today announced it has opened a new drop-off location in the heart of London.

There is a growing demand for data recovery solutions of solid state drives (SSD), smartphones, camera cards and other flash memory devices in the UK. As the leader in the data recovery industry, DriveSavers has established relationships with flash memory device manufacturers, such as Fuji, Kingston, Kodak, Lexar, Olympus, Panasonic, Samsung, SanDisk, Sony, Toshiba and others. This gives the company a unique advantage in developing proprietary tools and techniques to perform data recovery on all types of flash devices.

“While there are other data recovery companies throughout Europe, DriveSavers offers higher success rates on flash memory,” said DriveSavers President, Scott Moyer. “DriveSavers is far ahead with our years of experience, investment in equipment, proprietary software, local resources and close partnerships with manufacturers. Our new London location provides more convenience for customers in the area at no extra charge.”

DriveSavers has 20 drop-off locations in North America with one based in Toronto, Canada. The new London location is at: 45 Moorfields, London EC2Y 9AE.

Click here to learn more about DriveSavers data recovery and the new drop-off location in London, England. Call 020 3608 2140 to get started.

About DriveSavers

With over 30 years of award-winning success, DriveSavers is the worldwide leader in data recovery, providing the fastest and most reliable data recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic services in the industry. All of the company’s services are certified secure and meet security protocols for financial, legal, corporate and healthcare industries.

DriveSavers retrieves critical files from all types of data storage media, including SSDs, HDDs, smartphones, camera cards, RAIDs and NAS devices. The company handles all data loss situations, including mechanical, physical, water and fire damage, data corruption, file deletions and more.

All leading manufacturers authorize DriveSavers to open sealed drive mechanisms without voiding the original warranty, including Intel, Toshiba, OCZ, OWC, SanDisk, Apple, Western Digital, Patriot, Plextor, LiteOn, Dell, Sony, Buffalo, Drobo, Overland, Promise, QNAP, ATTO, ioSafe, NetApp, Thecus, HGST, ADATA, Kingston and more.

Customers include Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the U.S. Army.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12a MANCHESTER UNITED : United cut City lead as Chelsea covet Sanchez
07:12a PORSCHE : Why Lambo is now a serious supercar
07:11a GALLIFORD TRY : Serco heads up collapse winners as construction firms take hits
07:11a CITIGROUP : Citi boosts pay for women and minority staff
07:11a AKZONOBEL : Elliott ups stake in GKN in wake of takeover bid
07:11a SOFTBANK : German car dealing site calls off float after £400m injection
07:11a ACACIA MINING : beats forecasts despite Tanzanian dispute
07:11a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Penguins field marks North Sea Shell comeback
07:11a CARCLO : crashes after issuing profit warning
07:11a TENCENT : Toy maker Lego teams up with Chinese internet giant Tencent
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : GERMANY'S CONTINENTAL HIRES JP MORGAN FOR POTENTIAL BREAK-UP: sources
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus wins 2017 order race after last-gasp sales spree
3Oil prices near three-year highs, supported by healthy demand
4BOC AVIATION LTD : HNA'S PROBLEMS MOUNT AS AIRLINES DELAY PAYMENTS, BANK SETS UP TEAM TO HANDLE DEBT: sources
5TREK METALS LTD : TREK METALS : Lithium Cobalt Project Tenure Granted in NT
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.