DriveSavers : Data Recovery Opens First Location in Europe

DriveSavers,
the worldwide leader in data
recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions, today announced
it has opened a new drop-off location in the heart of London.
There is a growing demand for data recovery solutions of solid state
drives (SSD), smartphones, camera cards and other flash memory devices
in the UK. As the leader in the data recovery industry, DriveSavers has
established relationships with flash memory device manufacturers, such
as Fuji, Kingston, Kodak, Lexar, Olympus, Panasonic, Samsung, SanDisk,
Sony, Toshiba and others. This gives the company a unique advantage in
developing proprietary tools and techniques to perform data recovery on
all types of flash devices.
“While there are other data recovery companies throughout Europe,
DriveSavers offers higher success rates on flash memory,” said
DriveSavers President, Scott Moyer. “DriveSavers is far ahead with our
years of experience, investment in equipment, proprietary software,
local resources and close partnerships with manufacturers. Our new
London location provides more convenience for customers in the area at
no extra charge.”
DriveSavers has 20 drop-off locations in North America with one based in
Toronto, Canada. The new London location is at: 45 Moorfields, London
EC2Y 9AE.
Click
here to learn more about DriveSavers data recovery and the new
drop-off location in London, England. Call 020 3608 2140 to get started.
About DriveSavers
With over 30 years of award-winning success, DriveSavers is the
worldwide leader in data recovery, providing the fastest and most
reliable data recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic services in the
industry. All of the company’s services are certified secure and meet
security protocols for financial, legal, corporate and healthcare
industries.
DriveSavers retrieves critical files from all types of data storage
media, including SSDs, HDDs, smartphones, camera cards, RAIDs and NAS
devices. The company handles all data loss situations, including
mechanical, physical, water and fire damage, data corruption, file
deletions and more.
All leading manufacturers authorize DriveSavers to open sealed drive
mechanisms without voiding the original warranty, including Intel,
Toshiba, OCZ, OWC, SanDisk, Apple, Western Digital, Patriot, Plextor,
LiteOn, Dell, Sony, Buffalo, Drobo, Overland, Promise, QNAP, ATTO,
ioSafe, NetApp, Thecus, HGST, ADATA, Kingston and more.
Customers include Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital and the U.S. Army.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005700/en/