Drug Rehab Facilities Are Being Promoted Through New Treatment Center Directory

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2018



The new list of drug rehab centers offers links to each state, and the rehabilitation facilities that offer treatment in each city. There are thousands of drug treatment centers across the U.S. that offer help for those suffering from addiction and mental health issues. The Recover's goal is to provide easy access to information about each center and the amenities and treatment they offer.

Many new drug and alcohol treatment centers have been changing they way the treat struggling addicts. It wasn’t that long ago when there were no rehabs that allow couples to go together, cell phones, or would even laptops. Now, some treatment centers use these treatment options and “extras” as incentive for people to enter into treatment.

One of the treatment centers representative stated “Our rehab allows pets because we found that some patients refuse to enter treatment without them. So we have separate rooms for people who want to bring their pet to treatment with them.” Whether its pets or couples, treatment centers are doing their best to get addicts the help they need to start their road to recovery.

The largest portion of treatment centers in 2018 are treating the opioid epidemic. Treatment for heroin and prescription drugs that contain opioids tend to be the majority of the younger addicts seeking treatment.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) In Fiscal Year 2017 dedicated almost $900 million in opioid specific funding, which included money to local and state governments as well as civil society groups. These funds were offered to support treatment and recovery services, in an attempt to help to prevent opioid overdose deaths.

Overdoses are now leading cause of death of Americans under 50. Overdoses from illegal and prescription drugs are devastating neighborhoods, many of these deaths have been traced to the fentanyl overdoses. The new drug rehab directory lists centers that specialize in medically managed detox from opiates that assist patients withdrawal from these dangerous drugs more comfortably.

