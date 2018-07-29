Log in
Dubai to Host the First, World’s Ultimate Strongman™

07/29/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

~The sports festival full of family entertainment, food, music and the ultimate sporting spectacles this October at Bab Al Shams Arena, Dubai~

Dubai is getting ready to welcome the biggest and strongest men in the world this October. Under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council, CORE Worldwide in collaboration with Envie Events brings you the very first edition of the World's Ultimate Strongman at Beasts in the Middle East on 26th October, 2018 at Dubai’s ‘Bab Al Shams Arena’.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005025/en/

Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson World's Strongest Man (Photo - AETOSWire)

Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson World's Strongest Man (Photo - AETOSWire)

On this occasion, the ‘Bab Al Shams Arena’ adjacent to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, will transform into a festival ground for the day. There is something for all ages at this festival: fun, games, activities, an obstacle course, a roller rink, strength tests, arts and crafts and sporting competitions. Along with the activities the festival has a variety of unlimited food and beverage buffets, a not to be missed food truck styled food court, live music and entertainment. This is set to be a day for the family to have fun, for the fit to challenge them and for friends to enjoy a show unlike any other.

Besides enjoying the carnival games and family fun activities, the audience will be able to witness the International Strongman athletes with mind-numbing strength perform feats of incredible power. The maiden International Strongman event will test the participating athletes across a number of disciplines: lifting logs, pulling objects like trucks and cars that a normal human can’t even imagine moving and competing to prove their global supremacy in strength, speed and conditioning. The event promises to have humanity's strongest gathering to compete for their chance at the glory, the richest prize purse in Strongman history and the coveted title of the World's Ultimate Strongman for one year.

And flying in from China to perform a special show alongside the world's strongest men are some of the world's best martial artists, the Shaolin Monks.

The promoters are leaving no stones unturned to make this event a fun-filled day extravaganza. Commenting on the event, Don Idrees and Mark Boyd, creators of World’s Ultimate Strongmansaid, Fusing a unique sport with entertainment and festivities in the wonderful city of Dubai with all its culture and panache, we are going to deliver a show like never before and an unforgettable visitor and spectator experience!

Link to watch the teaser of the event:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ED8SBnjj0F0

Fans can go to www.worldsultimatestrongman.com to secure their tickets and travel packages in advance.

Note to the editor:

Date: Friday, 26th October, 2018
Time: 3pm to 3am
Venue: Bab Al Shams Arena, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai

About Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa:

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa located 45-minute drive from the city of Dubai is the perfect luxury destination for desert lovers. Explore more at www.babalshams.com.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
