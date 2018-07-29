Dubai to Host the First, World’s Ultimate Strongman™

Dubai is getting ready to welcome the biggest and strongest men in the
world this October. Under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council, CORE
Worldwide in collaboration with Envie Events brings you the very first
edition of the World's Ultimate Strongman™
at Beasts in the Middle East on 26th October, 2018 at
Dubai’s ‘Bab Al Shams Arena’.
Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson World's Strongest Man (Photo - AETOSWire)
On this occasion, the ‘Bab Al Shams Arena’ adjacent to Bab Al Shams
Desert Resort & Spa, will transform into a festival ground for the day.
There is something for all ages at this festival: fun, games,
activities, an obstacle course, a roller rink, strength tests, arts and
crafts and sporting competitions. Along with the activities the festival
has a variety of unlimited food and beverage buffets, a not to be missed
food truck styled food court, live music and entertainment. This is set
to be a day for the family to have fun, for the fit to challenge them
and for friends to enjoy a show unlike any other.
Besides enjoying the carnival games and family fun activities, the
audience will be able to witness the International Strongman athletes
with mind-numbing strength perform feats of incredible power. The maiden
International Strongman event will test the participating athletes
across a number of disciplines: lifting logs, pulling objects like
trucks and cars that a normal human can’t even imagine moving and
competing to prove their global supremacy in strength, speed and
conditioning. The event promises to have humanity's strongest gathering
to compete for their chance at the glory, the richest prize purse in
Strongman history and the coveted title of the World's Ultimate
Strongman™ for one year.
And flying in from China to perform a special show alongside the world's
strongest men are some of the world's best martial artists, the Shaolin
Monks.
The promoters are leaving no stones unturned to make this event a
fun-filled day extravaganza. Commenting on the event, Don Idrees and
Mark Boyd, creators of World’s Ultimate Strongman™ said,
“Fusing a unique sport with entertainment and festivities in the
wonderful city of Dubai with all its culture and panache, we are going
to deliver a show like never before and an unforgettable visitor and
spectator experience!”
Link to watch the teaser of the event:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ED8SBnjj0F0
Fans can go to www.worldsultimatestrongman.com
to secure their tickets and travel packages in advance.
Note to the editor:
Date: Friday, 26th October, 2018
Time: 3pm
to 3am
Venue: Bab Al Shams Arena, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
& Spa, Dubai
About Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa:
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa located 45-minute drive from the city
of Dubai is the perfect luxury destination for desert lovers. Explore
more at www.babalshams.com.
