Duravant Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Key Technology to Complete Marketing Period

In connection with the previously announced agreement to acquire Key
Technology, Inc. (“Key Technology”) (NASDAQ: KTEC), Duravant LLC
(“Duravant”) announced today that it has extended the expiration of its
tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Key
Technology’s common stock for $26.75 per share in cash, without
interest, and net of applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer
is being extended to allow additional time to complete the marketing
period for Duravant’s debt financing as contemplated by the merger
agreement for the transaction.
The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time),
on Monday, March 19, 2018, unless it is further extended or earlier
terminated in accordance with the merger agreement Duravant and Key
Technology announced on January 25, 2018. The tender offer was
previously scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m. (Eastern
Time), on Thursday, March 8, 2018. All other terms and conditions of the
tender offer remain unchanged. Duravant expects to complete the closing
of the tender offer and the consummation of the merger promptly
following the new expiration time, subject to the satisfaction of the
conditions to the tender offer and the merger.
American Stock Transfer & Trust Co., LLC, the depositary and paying
agent for the tender offer, has advised Duravant that as of the previous
expiration time, approximately 5,354,086 shares of Key Technology’s
common stock had been validly tendered in the tender offer, and not
validly withdrawn, representing approximately 82.8% of the total shares
of common stock of Key Technology outstanding. In addition, 43,733
shares of Key Technology’s common stock subject to notices of guaranteed
delivery for which such shares underlying the notices of guaranteed
delivery have not been delivered to the depositary have been delivered,
representing approximately 0.7% of the total shares of common stock of
Key Technology outstanding. Shareholders who have already tendered their
shares of Key Technology’s common stock do not have to re-tender their
shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the
expiration of the tender offer.
About Duravant
Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global automation and
engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service
facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their
portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end
process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and
integration expertise, project management and operational excellence.
With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide
immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve
in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.
Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation,
durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.
Additional Information
This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does
not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to
sell any securities. Cascade Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Duravant, has filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO
containing an offer to purchase, a form of letter of transmittal and
other documents relating to the tender offer, and Key Technology has
filed with the SEC a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule
14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. Merger Sub and Key Technology
have mailed these documents to the Key Technology shareholders.
Investors and shareholders should read those filings carefully as they
contain important information about the tender offer. Those documents
may be obtained without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
The offer to purchase and related materials may also be obtained for
free by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the
tender offer, toll-free at (800) 309-2984.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information related to
Duravant, Key Technology and the proposed acquisition of Key Technology
by Duravant that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements generally
include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or
refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as
“believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,”
“could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements
in this press release include, among other things, statements about the
potential benefits of the proposed acquisition, anticipated earnings
accretion and growth rates, Duravant’s and Key Technology’s plans,
objectives, expectations and intentions, the financial condition,
results of operations and business of Duravant and Key Technology,
Duravant’s and Key Technology’s products, and the anticipated timing of
closing of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties include, among other
things, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing
the acquisition (including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory
approvals) in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including
uncertainties as to how many of Key Technology’s shareholders will
tender their shares in the tender offer and the possibility that the
acquisition does not close; risks relating to the possibility that a
competing proposal will be made; risks related to the ability to realize
the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility
that the expected benefits from the proposed acquisition will not be
realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the
risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption
from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and
operational relationships; significant transaction costs; unknown
liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to
the proposed acquisition; other business effects, including the effects
of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions;
future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws,
regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or
disposals; competitive developments; and other risks and uncertainties
discussed in Key Technology’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk
Factors” and “Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements”
sections of Key Technology’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K. You
can obtain copies of Key Technology’s filings with the SEC for free at
the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
Other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include
those set forth in the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, the
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 and other tender
offer documents filed by Merger Sub and Key Technology. All
forward-looking statements in this announcement are qualified in their
entirety by this cautionary statement.
Many of these factors are beyond Duravant’s and Key Technology’s
control. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Duravant and Key
Technology disclaim any intention or obligation to update
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as the result
of new information or future events or developments.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005301/en/